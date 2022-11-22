This Franschhoek hidden gem was named winery of the year

Citizen Reporter

Award season is in the thick of the season in the hospitality and the culinary industry with Winery of the Year announced.

Earlier this week, the winemaker and young winemakers awards were held at the Five Star Arabella Hotel and Spa in Kleinmond, Hermanus, Western Cape on Saturday, 19 November.

Winemaker of the year (a Sauvignon Blanc) went to Conrad Vlok and Young Winemaker of the Year was awarded to Jerome van Rooi, in the red wines category. Many wine lovers are wondering which wine farm, is the winery of the year.

Winery of the year

A 350-year-old wine region having a number of exceptional wines, Wildeberg in Franschoek, Western Cape, not only offers beautiful views but was also named the Winery of the Year by WineMag.co.za.

Wildeberg was scored highly by the judges, and the estate’s Wildeberg white wine(Semillon) 2021 was rated 94 out of 100 as their other wines, five of which were ranked within the top 10.

The other five wines included their Wildeberg Red 2021 (96 points), Coterie by Wildeberg Semillon/Sauvignon Blanc 2020 (94 points), Coterie by Wildeberg Grenache/Syrah 2021 (94 points), Coterie by Wildeberg Chenin Blanc/Grenache Blanc 2021 (91 points) and the humble Tea Leaf 2021 (91 points).

JD Rossouw, a winemaker at Wildeberg said they were “delighted” with the recognition for their team.

“…As well as for all the amazing vineyard partners who make it happen each year. Without their hard work and attention to detail, we would be just another bottle at the table!”

Rossouw’s experience at Wildeberg since 2017 has given him big recognition in the wine industry. He has been mandated to identify sites across the Western Cape in order to keep the area busy with winemaking and this is a mandate his living up to.

The Western Cape is renowned for its great wine and food, the winery is also a manor house and farm cottage, accommodating wine tastings ‘with a view’, which can be booked in advance.

