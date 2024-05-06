Lifestyle

6 May 2024

Friends of Amstel 2024 tour makes waves in Cape Town for first time ever!

Friends of Amstel in Cape Town showcased a stellar lineup of talent including Cassper Nyovest, Uncle Waffles, and Boohle.

Hot on the heels of the incredible two-day mega event in Johannesburg in November, Friends of Amstel kicked off its three-city tour in Cape Town for the first time ever on 4 May.

Set against the stunning backdrop of mountains and vineyards, Friends of Amstel in the Mother City showcased a stellar lineup of homegrown talent including Cassper Nyovest, Uncle Waffles, Boohle, and many more. Attendees were swept away by the world class production, euphoria of live performances, and VIP treatment fostering an atmosphere of unity, deepening of friendships and celebration.

“We are thrilled to bring the Friends of Amstel 2024 Tour to the vibrant city of Cape Town,” said Alicia Reddy, Amstel Senior Brand Manager. “This is not just an event, but rather an experience unlike any other. From the energy of the crowd to the music, and access to your favourite artists, at Friends of Amstel, there are no strangers, just friends you haven’t shared an Amstel with yet.

Watch this space for announcements on the next instalment of Friends of Amstel. In the meantime, sign up for all the red-hot Friends of Amstel news here: www.amstel.co.za.

About Friends of Amstel:

Friends of Amstel is a renowned music & lifestyle experience that brings together top-tier artists and performers, uniting audiences in a celebration of music and friendship. Friends of Amstel continues to captivate audiences with its dynamic performances and unwavering commitment to delivering world-class entertainment.

