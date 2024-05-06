Winter essentials for colds and flu – all you need to know

Here's how to enjoy winter without being snowed under with tissues!

Winter is coming bringing with it the inevitable cold and flu season. Before you resign yourself to a fate of sniffles, coughs, and sneezes, arm yourself with winter essentials so that when seasonal ailments strike, you can strike back.

Plate-up

Eating a well-rounded diet packed with plenty of nutrients is key to keeping all your cells happy and healthy, including those important immune cells that help you fight off germs.1a While no single food can make you invincible against sickness, sticking to a balanced diet can really help gear up your body to better handle those unwanted microbial invaders and keep inflammation in check.1b Nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, selenium, iron, and proteins (don’t forget the all-important amino acid glutamine) play big roles.1c

The importance of sleep

Never underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. Catching enough shut-eye is great for beefing up your immune system, meaning you’re less likely to catch every bug going around.2a Health professionals suggest that adults should aim for at least 7 hours of sleep each night to stay in tip-top shape.2b

Keep your hands squeaky clean

Hand washing is your first defence against the germs – helping to not only protect you against getting sick but also from spreading germs to others.3 Soap and water are best, but hand sanitiser is a good backup when those aren’t available. Make it a habit to wash your hands regularly, especially before eating or after being in public places.

Exercise

Hibernating might be tempting, but regular exercise can improve your immune response, lower illness risk, and reduce inflammation.4 You don’t need to brave the cold for a jog; indoor activities like yoga, pilates, or even dancing in your living room can keep you moving. Just 30 minutes a day can make a significant difference in your health and mood.

Know when to fold ’em

Sometimes, despite your best efforts, a cold or flu might catch up with you. If that happens, knowing when to rest is crucial. Listen to your body. Taking some time to rest during the day gives your body a much-needed break, allowing it to channel more energy and resources into fighting a cold or flu virus that might come your way.5

Vaccinate and educate

One of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of seasonal flu, is vaccination.6 Stay informed about any additional vaccines or boosters. Knowledge is power, and in this case, it could be the power to stay healthy.

Wellness kit

Prepare a wellness kit so you’re not scrambling at the first sign of a sniffle. Stock it with tissues and ask your pharmacist for pain and fever relievers, decongestants, cough mixture and an immune booster. Don’t forget a reliable thermometer to monitor potential fever.

Dose of positivity

Lastly, keep your spirits high. The psychological effects of positivity on good health is well-documented.7 Enjoy indoor hobbies, connect with friends and family, and find reasons to laugh.

Panado®: Beating the chill

When it comes to winter, being well-prepared can make all the difference. By adding Panado®, Cepacol®, ViralGuard™ and Compral® onto your list of winter essentials, you’ll stand a better chance against colds and flu symptoms and enjoy the season for its beauty and charm.

Panado® is a go-to choice for South African families, offering trusted8 relief from pain and fever, including headaches, toothache, and the discomfort that comes with colds and flu13.

Beat the scratch and soothe sore throats with Cepacol®

Cepacol®, renowned for its sore throat lozenges and hot medication, offers a range of solutions for cold and flu symptoms. There’s a Cepacol® option for that, this winter!

Beat the ache with fast & targeted pain relief from Compral®

Don’t let pain hold you back this, winter! Turn to Compral® for fast9 and targeted10 pain relief. Available in both tablet and powder form, Compral® powder is ready to work in just 10 seconds.11

Guard your immunity and beat the bugs with ViralGuard™

ViralGuard™ offers a formulation with essential ingredients like antioxidants, probiotics, vitamins, herbal extracts, and minerals, all known to support the immune system.12 The range includes delicious Fizzi chews, junior syrup, a throat spray and tablets.

Embrace the Winter Warrior within with the Adcock Ingram Range, featuring Panado®, Cepacol®, Compral®, and ViralGuard™, available from Pick n Pay, Checkers including Hypers, Shoprite, Clicks, Dis-Chem, and independent pharmacies.

For more information about Adcock Ingram Winter Warriors, visit https://adcockwinterwarriors.co.za/. For more information about Panado®, visit https://panado.co.za/ and join the conversations on Facebook. For more information about Cepacol®, visit www.cepacol.co.za and join the conversation on Facebook. For more information about Compral®, www.compralpainrelief.co.za and join the conversation on Facebook. For more information about ViralGuard™, https://viralguard.co.za/ and join the conversation on Facebook.

