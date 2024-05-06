Samsung SA launches latest Galaxy A Series and unveils Kamo Mphela as next generation of awesome!

In its 10th anniversary of the Galaxy A Series, Samsung unveiled a new TVC campaign and the next generation of awesome, Kamo Mphela, as a brand ambassador for the portfolio.

Awesome is for Everyone with Samsung’s latest Galaxy A 55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G featuring the brand’s next generation of awesome, multi-faceted, talented amapiano artist and dance sensation, Kamo Mphela.

At an exclusive media event held in Johannesburg, the unveiling of the new campaign marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of the Galaxy A Series portfolio as South Africa’s rap titan, Cassper Nyovest, passed on the baton to Mphela. Additionally, the campaign introduces Youngsta CPT, Cape Town’s hip-hop artist, lyricist and songwriter to add his own flair to the mix. A true testament to the power of innovation and entertainment coming together in perfect harmony.

“This campaign encapsulates a moment we’ve already passed while also looking into the future. Cassper Nyovest has been a great partner not only to Samsung, but to the Galaxy A Series as he hands the baton to the next generation of awesome,” says Kgomotso Mosiane, Marketing Lead for Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics South Africa.

She went on to add: “This new generation of awesome is about switching gears, changing things up with the campaign boldly merging the spirit of Amapiano with the lead campaign brand ambassador, Kamo Mphela, and hip hop with Youngsta CPT to bring the exciting message of the awesome for everyone”.

Building on the success and cultural impact of past campaigns with Cassper Nyovest, Awesome Is for Everyone campaign is all about celebrating the spirit of awesome innovation and invites everyone to engage on their own awesome terms: with irony and irreverent fun.

Continues Mosiane: “As a brand, we believe Kamo Mphela brings with her a unique blend of talent, energy, authenticity, and influence, perfectly aligning with the aspirations and preferences of today’s youth. By leveraging her platform, voice and reach, we aim to deepen connections with Gen Z creators, tapping into their passions and desires to co-create experiences that resonate on a personal level.”

Samsung constantly strives to be at the leading edge of technology and anticipation for new product launches. The 360-campaign will come to life across every consumer touch point, including multiple creative TV, digital and OOH spots that unveil the timeless world, where Awesome Never Stops with the latest Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G as the newest superheroes of the much-loved series.

This latest commercial, directed by South-African award winning director Keitumetse Qhali (aka Director Kit in the industry), doesn’t just showcase the Galaxy A Series’ awesome features, but demonstrate how Samsung creates an emotional connection with South Africans. The TVC narrates the journey of individuals who embrace the power of technology to chase their dreams and express their true selves. A true celebration of creativity and innovation, mirrored in every aspect of the Galaxy A Series. By showcasing real-life stories, the brand aims to inspire the audience to believe in the extraordinary potential of their own journeys, all powered by Samsung’s commitment to AWESOMENESS.

Watch: The Next Generation Of Awesome | Galaxy A55 Galaxy A35 Official TVC

Central to the campaign, next to feature of all three stars, are the key features of the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G that are highlighted in the TVC including an edge-to-edge infinity screen with the triple-camera system, a super-steady mode for smooth video capture and, of course, a long-lasting battery life. Night Portrait mode ensures that capturing memories with friends and family is never dependent on the background of perfect lighting.

“The Galaxy A Series 2024 represents a massive leap in Samsung’s pursuit for AWESOMENESS. With its ground-breaking features, it’s more than just a series of smartphones; it’s a gateway to a world of endless possibilities. From enhanced camera capabilities to seamless connectivity and immersive entertainment, every aspect of the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G is meticulously crafted to exceed expectations and elevate the user experience to new height,” says Mosiane.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G boast an array of awesome features tailored to meet the needs of today’s dynamic users and content creators. Say goodbye to blurry, low-quality photos with the Galaxy A Series’ 50MP camera, ensuring every shot is crisp, clear, and Instagram-ready. Experience cinematic scenes with stunning, true to life colours on the Super AMOLED Display and seamless filming, free from concerns about motion or instability with the UHD VDIS Adaptive VDIS 4K Stabilization. Not even a little rain could dampen your experience as the water resistance feature[1]. Embrace the night and unlock your creativity with Nightography mode. From exploring the city streets under the night sky to simply enjoying a night out with your friends, this feature allows you to capture stunning low-light photos with vibrant colours and great clarity.

To top it off, the Galaxy A Series’ impressive two-day battery[2] life will ensure you can stay connected and entertained for longer without constantly charging it. Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite shows, streaming music, or scrolling through your social media, the Galaxy A Series keeps up with your busy lifestyle.

Concludes Mosiane: “This campaign embodies Samsung’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Through stunning visuals as well as captivating and uniquely South African storytelling, we showcase how the Galaxy A Series redefines what’s possible in the mobile industry. By seamlessly integrating the advanced features with everyday experiences through the eyes of popular and relatable South Africans, we’re not just selling a product; we’re inviting customers to join a movement towards a future where technology enhances every moment of their lives from merely ordinary to AWESOME.

[1] The Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G are rated as IP67. Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of the device is not permanent and may diminish over time due to normal wear and tear.

[2] Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged, and many other factors. Estimated against the average usage profile.