How do I know if I’m depressed? Signs to look out for, plus how to cope

Depression is much more than feeling blue, wanting to stay in bed, or being tearful. You can be depressed and still manage to smile, chat to colleagues, and function relatively well.

A 2009 South African Stress and Health (SASH) study concluded that one in 10 adults will experience depression.

Fast forward 11 years, with record-high unemployment and the uncertainty, plus the loss and grief linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this number has increased substantially.

South Africans are overwhelmed, and they’re looking for help.

Last year, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) saw a significant increase of more than 1 400 daily calls from people seeking help, so it should come as no surprise that the South African Society of Psychiatrists called mental health the biggest threat in 2021.

Signs and symptoms of depression

Depression is serious and can leave people feeling anxious, overwhelmed, hopeless, and helpless, to the point where their functioning becomes impaired. Other symptoms may include:

Feeling empty

Frequently exhausted

Loss of interest in favourite activities

Sleeping difficulties

Feeling worthless or guilty

Concentration difficulties

Suicidal thoughts.

Six steps to help you cope

“If you’re struggling with depression, it’s important to take action, and seek the help you need, the same way you would see a doctor for a sore throat or a sprained ankle,” says Dr Eugene Allers, a prominent psychiatrist.

In a statement, Breaking Depression, an initiative that aims to reduce the taboo surrounding depression, and assist people living with depression has the following to help people suffering from depression cope:

Reach out

Isolation makes depression worse. Get in touch with loved ones who make you feel safe and talk to them. Sometimes you need someone to listen and not judge what you’re going through.

Get active

Exercise may be the last thing you feel like, but being active can help you feel better. A run, walk around the block or a hike can ease your depression and lift your energy.

Set easy and realistic goals

Break tasks down, so that you don’t feel overwhelmed. The adage, “there is only one way to eat an elephant, one bite at a time” is true, so instead of cleaning the house, consider taking out the garbage. Once that’s done, see how you feel before taking on the next task.

Enjoy a nutritious diet

Certain foods like refined carbs, sugar, caffeine, or alcohol can affect your mood, and not in a good way. Add mood-enhancing nutrients such as vegetables, lean meats, and Omega-3 fatty acids to your diet for a boost of energy, and to improve your overall wellbeing.

Reward yourself

Recognise and celebrate your achievements, no matter how small. It will be easier to push aside negative talk and feelings when you remember how far you’ve come.

Get treatment

With the right treatment and support, #BreakingDepression is possible. Just like the Japanese art Kintsugi that involves repairing broken objects with gold, depression can be treated. Seek professional help. Give yourself time to heal and soon you too will look back on your experiences and how they made you the person you are.

To learn more about depression and access valuable tools and advice, visit Our Mental Health. This website provides credible information to help people with depression, and other mental illnesses, so that they can recover and live a fulfilled life.