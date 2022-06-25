New ‘breakthrough’ treatment for infants with HIV

Narissa Subramoney

The South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has registered a new “sweet-tasting” combination antiretroviral treatment for infants and young children with HIV.

The new treatment is available in granules that can be sprinkled on soft food or dissolved in milk or water.

It also does not require refrigeration.

Infants who have been exposed to the virus need to start treatment from birth.

According to international organisation for non-profits focusing on global healthcare solutions, Cochrane, children under three years of age who have an HIV infection have a high risk of dying without antiretroviral therapy (ART).

However, treatment in this age group is challenging because there are high levels of virus in the blood and few suitable drug choices.

The new “4-in-1″ formulation approved by SAHPRA with the trade name Quadrimune has been

developed by the non-profit entity, Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), and Cipla.

“Unlike the traditional protease inhibitor-containing paediatric ARV formulations, this new treatment

combines the antiretrovirals abacavir, lamivudine, lopinavir and ritonavir in a novel manner of

administering it to children and infants,” said SAHPRA CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

Previously, infants born with HIV began a first-line treatment regimen that includes lopinavir/ritonavir, rather than nevirapine.

But, lopinavir/ritonavir is more expensive than nevirapine and is also currently only available as an inconvenient liquid, which tastes bitter and has to be refrigerated, making it challenging to implement in all parts of the world.

“While waiting for better formulations to become available, it may be possible to switch from lopinavir/ritonavir to nevirapine once the HIV virus levels become undetectable,” Cochrane recommends.

SAHPRA has also registered dolutegravir, dispersible tablets for children with HIV by Macleods (Trade

names – Syromak 10 ODT and Kovasyp 10 ODT) and Mylan (trade names – Odinstri and Ristegra

dispersible tablets).

This comes after the recent registration of dolutegravir dispersible tablets for this cohort by the innovator company GSK (Tivicay) which paved the way for the registration of generic medicines.

“These new treatment regimens for infants and children with HIV herald a huge breakthrough. The

formulations are also recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).,” concluded Semete-Makokotlela.

