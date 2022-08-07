Jeremy Mansfield confirms he has terminal stage 4 cancer

Sandisiwe Mbhele

TV personality and radio legend Jermey Mansfield shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook to his 84,000 followers: he had terminal cancer.

“[I] have had it confirmed by the specialist surgeon leading everyone in the team looking after me that my cancer is confirmed stage 4, terminal and is now only subject to palliative care.

“This dream team (as I now refer to them) will now guide me through how to have as much fun in the time I have left and fulfil as many dreams, big and small, [as] I have in my bucket list. A new journey for Kari and the rest of our families start today,” he wrote.

Mansfield also suffered from leukaemia 13 years ago.

Mansfield has worked for Primedia, Supersport and award-winning community radio station, Hot 91.9fm and is considered one the best ever to hold the mic.

He announced in February that he was leaving Hot 91.9fm to focus on his health.

“I will also be spending more time on the Mansfield Family Trust and the charitable work it does in South Africa,” Mansfield said in a statement at the time.

Unforntalty another popular radio personality is suffering a similar diagnosis.

Mark Pilgrim confirmed his cancer had returned after being 33 years in remission.

Pilgrim was diagnosed with an aggressive form of stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988. After nine months of chemo, he entered remission.

Pilgrim has documented his fight against cancer on his Instagram page and Youtube channel.

He has informed followers of the different ways he’s taking to beat the disease, which include fitness, taking supplements, changing his mindset, eating healthy and integrative treatments, in addition to traditional chemo.