DJ Fresh talks radio return and excitement over Kaya FM breakfast show

Broadcasting legend DJ Fresh returns to mainstream radio this week.

After years away from mainstream radio’s biggest stage, one of South Africa’s most recognisable voices is officially making his highly anticipated return.

DJ Fresh, born Thato Sikwane, is set to lead Kaya Breakfast alongside broadcaster Thato Mataboge. The new breakfast show launches on Kaya 959 on 1 July.

For many listeners, the move marks not just a new chapter for the station. Additionally, it is a full-circle moment for one of the country’s most influential radio personalities.

Fresh’s return to breakfast radio has already generated significant excitement among fans. Many of these fans grew up waking up to his unmistakable voice and energetic on-air style.

The veteran broadcaster recently gave the Kaya 959 family a glimpse into the personality listeners can expect to wake up to every weekday morning. In a series of rapid-fire questions shared by the station, Fresh reflected on success and life lessons. He also spoke about the experiences that have shaped him over the years.

At 53, the media personality says he is embracing this stage of his life with gratitude.

“I think we’re built different,” he said, referring to his generation and the way many continue to redefine ageing. At the same time, they remain relevant and energetic.

His comments have struck a chord with many fans, particularly those who have followed his decades-long career across radio, television and entertainment.

Fresh also revealed an unexpected side of himself when asked about his favourite streets in Johannesburg. Rather than naming the city’s wealthiest suburbs, he chose Wolmarans Street, Pretoria Street in Hillbrow and Small Street.

While the choices surprised some, Fresh explained that each location represents an important chapter in his personal and professional journey.

“I love those three streets because they hold a special place in my heart,” he shared.

The broadcaster also opened up about one of the most important lessons he has learned after experiencing career setbacks, including being fired.

His advice is simple yet powerful.

“Choose battles knowing that you might win or you might lose. But if you do lose, you can walk forward and not be bitter about it,” he said.

The comments have resonated strongly with listeners who see Fresh’s return to mainstream radio as proof that reinvention is always possible.

For Kaya 959, the launch of Kaya Breakfast signals a bold new era.

Broadcasting weekdays from 6am to 9am, the show promises to unpack the stories behind the headlines. It will also deliver insightful conversations, compelling interviews and relatable discussions.

Together, Fresh and Mataboge are expected to bring chemistry, experience and authenticity to the airwaves.

As a result, they will create a breakfast show designed to inform, entertain and inspire.