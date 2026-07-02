Kaya 959 radio host DJ Fresh has shared the songs that changed his life

The popular radio duo looks back at the music that shaped their memories and careers.

Radio personality DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, and his longtime co-host Thato Mataboge have opened up about the songs that left a lasting mark on their lives. This offers listeners an intimate glimpse into the soundtrack behind their personal and professional journeys.

DJ Fresh shared how hearing September byEarth, Wind & Fire instantly transports him back to dancing with his cousins at family gatherings.

Meanwhile, Mataboge recalled listening to Brenda Fassie’s ‘Vulindlela’ on car rides with his parents. That song sparked laughter and singalongs that remain vivid memories today.

The duo recently joined Top 10 at 10 with Tbose. During their appearance, they each reflected on the music that influenced them long before they became one of South Africa’s most recognisable radio partnerships.

A walk down memory lane

Their selections ranged from timeless classics to unforgettable hits that defined different chapters of their lives.

The conversation offered more than just a playlist. In addition, it became a walk down memory lane as both broadcasters explained how certain songs reminded them of childhood, family moments, friendships and career milestones.

According to Kaya 959, the feature celebrated the deep emotional connection people have with music.

“These are the songs that shaped us,” the station said, describing the special episode that explored the tracks that helped define both presenters’ lives and careers.

For Sikwane, whose broadcasting career spans more than three decades, music has always been at the heart of his success. From his early days behind the microphone to becoming one of the country’s most influential DJs and radio personalities, songs have provided the soundtrack to every stage of his journey.

Mataboge also reflected on how music has remained a constant companion throughout his life. He shared stories behind several of his favourite tracks and why they continue to resonate with him today.

Kaya Breakfast

Their appearance came a few days before the duo took their seats behind the mic for the first time on The Kaya Breakfast on Wednesday. The reunion has already generated excitement among listeners who had been eager to hear the chemistry that made the pair household names return to the airwaves.

By sharing the songs that helped shape their identities, the pair reminded listeners that music is more than entertainment. It preserves memories, marks life’s biggest moments, and connects generations through shared experiences.

For fans, the episode served as a reminder. It shows that behind every familiar radio voice is a deeply personal playlist filled with songs that tell the story of a life well lived.