Five tips to stay healthy as winter fades

Letshego Zulu

Enter is almost behind us but there are still some chilly days left as the last kick of winter lingers on be- fore spring comes around. It’s nothing new that many of us struggle with less activity and more comfort food when it’s cold. In fact, the temptation is all around us.

There are all kinds of excuses to avoid keeping active. That’s why I’m giving you some tips on how to survive the last kick of winter. It’s inevitable there’ll be lots of different kinds of comfort food, dessert and beverages available to you, whether or not you’ve planned for them or not.

My first tip is, when it comes to food, opt for lean cuts of meat and grilled vegetables or salads as your side. Listen to your stomach and eat based on how hungry you are, taking care to notice when you are feeling full and stop immediately.

Avoid eating with your eyes. Yes, food looks good but you don’t need to overly decorate your plate or build mountains. Overeating is not necessary. When it comes to comfort food, be careful to not overindulge. Watch your portion sizes and don’t build “mountains” on your plate.

ALSO READ: Make exercise more pleasurable by going outside

My second tip is to drink lots of water to keep you hydrated. It will also help you with digestion during this period. Drink water before, during and after your meals. It will help flush your system, as many other beverages are packed with sugar and therefore calories.

Picture: iStock

My third tip is related to exercise or following training for a specific sporting event in the upcoming months, or for general fitness. This simply means keeping active in a smart way as a form of diet, and exercise: Avoid comfort food, and couch surfing for “maintenance”.

If you are at a place that is not friendly to outdoor training, take a skipping rope with you and create a short, functional training routine that includes skipping, squats, push-ups, lunges, triceps dips on a chair and even step-ups on the very same chair. Repeat these exercises for up to 40 minutes. That works out to be a full-body workout.

You can also do smaller things. My fourth tip is to revise your goals. Revisit them and make a decision about what direction you want to go. Whether it’s weight loss, weight gain, or muscle gain. My final tip is to add variety to your plan. A variety of activities helps keep you on course.