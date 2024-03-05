Recipe of the day: Baked honey garlic chicken tenders with rainbow veggie pasta salad

Chef Cândida Batista shares two family-friendly recipes that are both delicious and healthy.

Whether you’re cooking for a family or hosting friends, these healthy recipes are guaranteed to make mealtime a memorable occasion. Pictures: iStock

As we observed World Obesity Day on Monday, 4 March, healthy eating is top of mind for many South Africans who want to lead a healthier lifestyle. While load shedding and time constraints make it difficult to cook a healthy meal every night, with a bit of planning it can be done.

Whether you’re cooking for a family of four or hosting a gathering with friends, these healthy recipes are guaranteed to make mealtime a memorable and enjoyable occasion.

“I believe that healthy eating should be enjoyable for everyone, especially families,” says Chef Cândida Batista. “With the right ingredients and a dash of creativity, you can create nutritious and delicious meals that the whole family will love.”

Two healthy recipes to try

Rainbow veggie pasta salad

2 cups pasta (any shape)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup cucumber, diced

1 cup bell peppers (red, yellow, green), diced

1/2 cup black olives, sliced

1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled (optional)

Fresh basil leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Dressing

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon honey (or maple syrup)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Cook the pasta according to package instructions. Drain and rinse under cold water to cool. In a large bowl, combine the cooked pasta, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, black olives, red onion, and feta cheese (if using). In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, minced garlic, honey, salt, and pepper to make the dressing. Pour the dressing over the pasta salad and toss until well combined. Garnish with chopped fresh basil leaves before serving.

Baked honey garlic chicken tenders

500g chicken tenders (or boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips)

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup breadcrumbs (or panko breadcrumbs)

Salt and pepper to taste

Honey Garlic Sauce

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon tomato sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon sesame oil (optional)

Sesame seeds and chopped green onions for garnish

Method

Preheat your oven to 200°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Season the chicken tenders with salt and pepper. Set up three shallow bowls: one with flour, one with beaten eggs, and one with breadcrumbs. Dredge each chicken tender in the flour, shaking off any excess. Dip it into the beaten eggs, then coat it with breadcrumbs, pressing gently to adhere. Place the coated chicken tenders on the prepared baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through. While the chicken is baking, prepare the honey garlic sauce. In a small saucepan, combine the honey, soy sauce, tomato sauce, minced garlic, and sesame oil (if using). Cook over medium heat until the sauce thickens slightly, about 5 minutes. Once the chicken tenders are done, remove them from the oven and brush them generously with the honey garlic sauce. Return the chicken tenders to the oven and bake for an additional 5 minutes, or until the sauce is caramelized and sticky. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions before serving.

*The above recipes are courtesy from Chef Cândida Batista.

