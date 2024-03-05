Recipe of the day: Baked honey garlic chicken tenders with rainbow veggie pasta salad
Chef Cândida Batista shares two family-friendly recipes that are both delicious and healthy.
Whether you’re cooking for a family or hosting friends, these healthy recipes are guaranteed to make mealtime a memorable occasion. Pictures: iStock
As we observed World Obesity Day on Monday, 4 March, healthy eating is top of mind for many South Africans who want to lead a healthier lifestyle. While load shedding and time constraints make it difficult to cook a healthy meal every night, with a bit of planning it can be done.
Whether you’re cooking for a family of four or hosting a gathering with friends, these healthy recipes are guaranteed to make mealtime a memorable and enjoyable occasion.
“I believe that healthy eating should be enjoyable for everyone, especially families,” says Chef Cândida Batista. “With the right ingredients and a dash of creativity, you can create nutritious and delicious meals that the whole family will love.”
Two healthy recipes to try
Rainbow veggie pasta salad
- 2 cups pasta (any shape)
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup cucumber, diced
- 1 cup bell peppers (red, yellow, green), diced
- 1/2 cup black olives, sliced
- 1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled (optional)
- Fresh basil leaves, chopped (for garnish)
Dressing
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 teaspoon honey (or maple syrup)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Cook the pasta according to package instructions. Drain and rinse under cold water to cool.
- In a large bowl, combine the cooked pasta, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, black olives, red onion, and feta cheese (if using).
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, minced garlic, honey, salt, and pepper to make the dressing.
- Pour the dressing over the pasta salad and toss until well combined.
- Garnish with chopped fresh basil leaves before serving.
Baked honey garlic chicken tenders
- 500g chicken tenders (or boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips)
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup breadcrumbs (or panko breadcrumbs)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Honey Garlic Sauce
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon tomato sauce
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil (optional)
- Sesame seeds and chopped green onions for garnish
Method
- Preheat your oven to 200°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Season the chicken tenders with salt and pepper. Set up three shallow bowls: one with flour, one with beaten eggs, and one with breadcrumbs.
- Dredge each chicken tender in the flour, shaking off any excess. Dip it into the beaten eggs, then coat it with breadcrumbs, pressing gently to adhere.
- Place the coated chicken tenders on the prepared baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through.
- While the chicken is baking, prepare the honey garlic sauce. In a small saucepan, combine the honey, soy sauce, tomato sauce, minced garlic, and sesame oil (if using). Cook over medium heat until the sauce thickens slightly, about 5 minutes.
- Once the chicken tenders are done, remove them from the oven and brush them generously with the honey garlic sauce.
- Return the chicken tenders to the oven and bake for an additional 5 minutes, or until the sauce is caramelized and sticky.
- Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions before serving.
*The above recipes are courtesy from Chef Cândida Batista.
