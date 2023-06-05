Anele Mdoda calls for ‘a little grace’ for Dineo Ranaka after she discharged herself

By Lineo Lesemane

TV and Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has called for a little grace towards Dineo Ranaka after she was dragged on social media following the news that she discharged herself from the mental health clinic after having a heated argument with one of the staff members.

Dineo was admitted into a mental health facility in Pretoria last week. According to Sunday World, she left the facility on Friday, three days after she was admitted.

It is reported that a staff member was busy on a phone when Dineo confronted him, thinking that he was taking pictures of her. The healthcare worker then allegedly told Dineo to shut up and not take out her frustrations on him.

ALSO READ: Anele Mdoda calls Cotton On out on their outrageously priced R199 mug

Social media reactions

Many people have since shared mixed reactions on Twitter. Anele reminded netizens that the Kaya FM presenter is not well.

“No matter how wrong you seem to believe she is. She has said, ‘I am not okay; I need light; I am going through a rough time’, and here we are peeking into a really sensitive and fragile time. Love people, especially when you believe they don’t deserve it,” Anele tweeted.

Some people have also slammed the healthcare worker for the way he handled Dineo’s situation.

@Mo_senne said: “What’s happening with Dineo Ranaka is sad to witness. I’m wondering how the facility she went to generally deals with things such as delusions of persecution. If you’re dealing with impaired cognitive processes, your automatic response can’t be ‘shut up’. Is it [because] it was HER?”

Empowering patients in their treatment decisions: @dineoranaka 's decision to discharge herself from the institution, despite being advised against it, brings attention to the importance of empowering individuals to participate actively in their #mentalhealth treatment plans.— TheAwesomeCoach (@awesomecoach) June 3, 2023

I couldn’t have said it best 🤌🏾🤌🏾🥹❤️— Tshayingwe (@LukanyoMngqolo) June 3, 2023

DJ Sbu defends Dineo

Businessman and media personality, DJ Sbu has also encouraged others to be gentle with Dineo.

He said her situation is sad and reminds him of the late award-winning rapper Riky Rick, who committed suicide early last year.

“What has happened to us? I’m not holier than thou, I’m not better than anybody, and I’ve got lots of my own mistakes as well, but since the Dineo situation happened, reminded me of Riky’s situation, which reminded me of HHP situation, which reminded me of other people who are not famous who committed suicide. Ms. Dineo wrote something and said, ‘I now understand what you guys are going through’,” he said in a video.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘Sizokthola’ presenter Xolani Khumalo and crew attacked in Rustenburg