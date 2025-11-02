Breast implants and why more women are going natural

Breast augmentation is changing. While some women opt for natural surgical enhancement, others opt to remove their implants altogether.

Breast augmentation tracks social norms and trends. As recently as a decade and a bit ago, it was all about visibility, cleavage and bold statements. It has shape-shifted now, and many women are either looking to remove their implants or, for that matter, pursue augmentation that fits with 21st-century norms and lifestyle.

Now, it’s about a natural look and about spending less time in recovery or going without altogether.

Plastic surgeon Professor Chrysis Sofianos said that breast augmentation is changing in both technique and outcome. “Soft-touch describes a whole low-trauma surgical philosophy using modern implants and not only how the implant feels,” he said. “In order to minimise postoperative discomfort, preserve muscle function, and preserve a smooth contour, the implant is usually positioned subfascially, which places it gently beneath the pectoral fascia but above the muscle.”

He explained that this approach improves both recovery and comfort. “Smaller incisions and quicker healing are made possible by the flexible implant design, which combines the shell, gel, and patch into a single structure for increased flexibility and durability,” he said. “With our careful surgical technique, there is less bruising, swelling, and recovery time, making recovery more comfortable and secure than with previous, more traumatising techniques.”

Sofianos added that what women want has changed. “Patients are increasingly looking for enhancements that feel genuine,” he said. “In order to achieve results that appear unoperated and in harmony with the rest of the body, this natural approach emphasises harmony with the patient’s own body proportions. For many, this change also involves boosting their self-esteem in a way that feels authentic and long-lasting.”

Yet, while the professor and other surgeons are refining augmentation, another group of women around the world are choosing to remove their implants altogether. Research from AMD Plastic Surgery and other international clinics has shown a rise in explant procedures. The reasons are varied, but they have one thing in common. Change. Bodies change with age, pregnancy and weight fluctuations. Lifestyles evolve. The study suggested that what once felt empowering to women may no longer fit the same person years later.

Comfort is another reason, studies show. Many active women find implants heavy or restrictive, while others don’t want the maintenance. Some simply find that their priorities have changed.

Breast Implant Illness, a term used to describe symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog and joint pain, remains under investigation. Although there is no formal diagnosis, many women say they feel better after removal. Time also matters because, like any device, implants can age. They can rupture, harden or shift in position.

Sofianos said that the decision to remove implants is part of the same broader movement toward personal autonomy. “Whether a woman is choosing augmentation, revision or removal, it’s the same principle – she’s taking ownership of her body,” he said.

He said some patients are choosing a hybrid procedure these days. “With hybrid augmentation, minor asymmetries are improved, transitions are softer, and contours are refined by combining fat grafting with an implant for consistent shape and projection,” he said. “This method works best for patients who want a smooth upper-pole transition and a natural appearance, have thin breast tissue, or want a slight size increase but a more elegant overall shape.”

Culturally, breasts have always meant something more than utility and form. Sofianos believes that it has not changed, but the meaning has deepened. “The curves and contours that define the female silhouette have long been connected to femininity, not only as a sign of motherhood but also sexuality,” he said. “They are regarded in many cultures as a symbol of the body’s softness, balance, and proportion, which adds to the overall harmony of a woman’s form.”

He added that small daily habits can make a difference. “According to available data, sagging is more likely to be caused by age, pregnancy, genetics, weight fluctuations, and skin elasticity than by wearing a bra,” he said. “Properly fitted bras offer comfort and support when exercising, but they have not been shown to stop sagging over time.”

Sofianos said strengthening the chest and looking after the skin are the most effective ways to support breast shape. “By strengthening the pectoral muscles beneath the breasts, targeted chest exercises like push-ups, bench presses, and chest flies can subtly improve posture and shape,” he said. “Exercise, however, has no effect on the breast tissue itself. The majority of online claims regarding massages, creams, or breast-lifting devices lack scientific evidence.”

“Breast shape can be preserved after pregnancy by wearing supportive bras, keeping a steady weight, and staying hydrated,” he said. “There is little proof that microneedling significantly lifts or firms breast skin, even though it may slightly improve skin texture and stretch marks in some places.”

Sofianos said that decisions about breasts all drill down to the same philosophy. “First-time patients should start by defining their aesthetic objectives and selecting between a more obvious contour change and a subtle enhancement that restores balance,” he said. “Above all, it is crucial to choose a board-certified surgeon who has experience producing results that look natural. The choice should be extremely personal and made for oneself rather than in reaction to outside influences.”

“Beauty changes with time,” he said. “What matters most is that each woman feels comfortable in her body, whatever that means to her.”

