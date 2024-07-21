Grade 1 pupil in Hammanskraal cleared of Mpox

The department of health has announced that the grade 1 pupil from Hammanskraal, who was a suspected case of Mpox, has tested negative for the disease.

This after the Gauteng department of education initially confirmed that the pupil from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal had been diagnosed with Mpox on Thursday.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona then retracted the statement and said the case needed to be confirmed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the health department.

“We acknowledge that the announcement of any confirmed cases should be made by the NICD and the DoH following thorough testing and verification,” said Mabona on Thursday.

“Our initial statement was based on official correspondence received from the school. However, it appears that we may have acted prematurely in confirming the case without awaiting the final verification from the NICD.

“We apologise for any confusion or concern this may have caused. The GDE is committed to ensuring accurate and verified information is communicated to the public.”

Mpox results back

According to the health department on Sunday, the department collected samples for laboratory testing at the NICD last week.

The results came back negative.

The department said the country had not recorded any new cases of Mpox for last week. However, this does not mean that we are off the hook or should lower our guard.

“We cannot guarantee at the current moment that this infectious disease has been eradicated and because it may re-emerge once severe cases present for healthcare,” said Mohale.

Mpox symptoms include an acute illness characterised by fever and general flu-like symptoms, followed by the eruption of a blister-like rash on the skin. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick.

“The public is urged to report to a healthcare facility when they experience any suspicious symptoms related to Mpox, instead of self-diagnosing and isolating without laboratory confirmation.”