Reach For A Dream unveils 3rd ‘Dream Room’ at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital [VIDEO]

The foundation has established over 40 Dream Rooms nationwide so far…

The Dream Rooms are designed to provide a healing environment for children battling life-threatening illnesses. Picture: Supplied

The Reach For A Dream Foundation, in partnership with DHL, has launched its third Dream Room of the year at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

The Dream Rooms are designed to provide a healing environment for children battling life-threatening illnesses during their extended hospital stays or visits.

Dream Room expansion across SA

The foundation plans to expand its Dream Room initiative, with eight additional rooms set to open in hospitals across South Africa by the end of 2024.

These new rooms will be located in hospitals such as Tygerberg Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital, and Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital, among others.

With these new additions, Reach For A Dream will have established 46 Dream Rooms nationwide by the end of the year, with the goal of opening even more in the future.

Speaking at the launch, Julia Sotirianakos, Reach For A Dream chief executive officer, highlighted the significance of the new room and its impact on children.

“This is our third room this year, and each one is incredibly special. These rooms have a long-lasting impact on the children, giving them a chance to be entertained and momentarily forget they are in the hospital.

“It’s a privilege to open such a beautiful room that will benefit both the children and hospital staff,” she said.

The Dream Rooms not only offer entertainment but also help children meet developmental milestones that may be delayed due to their hospitalisation.

These carefully curated spaces foster creativity and joy in what is often a clinical and daunting setting.

Positive impact on children and parents

Professor Mphele Mulaudzi, head of paediatrics at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, expressed her appreciation for the foundation and its partners.

“Previously, children had to sit and wait for their turn to be called. Now, they have a place to play, connect with each other, and even form friendships. We are grateful to DHL and Reach For A Dream for their continued support.”

DHL Managing Director Jed Michaletos highlighted the company’s longstanding partnership with Reach For A Dream Foundation.

“As a company, our purpose is to connect people and improve lives. That’s why we are part of an organisation like Reach For A Dream.

“And also, it’s one of our longest-standing partnerships. For over thirty years, we’ve been working together. It’s moments like this where we get to live out our purpose of connecting people and improving lives.

“So, this room today is very significant for us because it’s making a difference. And that’s really what we want to do. We want to improve the lives of the families and the kids that are here.”

One of the parents, who was at the hospital for her baby boy’s appointment, also shared her excitement about the new space.

She told The Citizen: “This room will help not only the children but the parents as well. The kids will no longer have to suffer through long queues, they’ll have a place to play and be distracted.”

The Reach For A Dream Foundation has launched a Dream Room at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, to provide a healing space for children fighting life-threatening illnesses. #DreamRooms #HealingSpaces #ReachForADream #CharlotteMaxekeHospital pic.twitter.com/oBR6phrPZM — Lineo Lesemane (@Lineo_SA) October 24, 2024

Collaboration and community empowerment

The success of the Dream Rooms is a collaborative effort involving medical staff, nurses, and volunteers who ensure the spaces are accessible and welcoming.

Reach For A Dream is also committed to community empowerment through on-the-job training and work readiness programmes.

The Dream Room initiative provides interns with hands-on experience, equipping them with essential skills for long-term career success in early childhood development.

For over 36 years, Reach For A Dream has brought joy to children facing life-threatening illnesses, fulfilling dreams and providing hope.

The Dream Room initiative is an extension of this mission, creating spaces where children can heal, play, and dream, despite the challenges they face.

