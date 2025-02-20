Stuffed but still want dessert? Blame your brain’s sneaky sweet tooth circuit

No matter how full you are, your brain still makes dessert irresistible. Scientists have discovered how your brain pushes you toward sweets.

Our brains are installed with a sweet tooth, no matter how full we are. Picture: iStock

Ever notice how you can be stuffed from dinner but still find room for dessert? It’s like your stomach has a secret dessert compartment. Well, science might finally have an explanation for this mysterious phenomenon.

The same brain cells that tell you, “No more food, you’re full!” also whisper, “But… what about dessert?”



Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research in Germany, led by Dr Henning Fenselau, have uncovered a fascinating double life in POMC neurons. Traditionally known as appetite suppressors, these cells release chemicals that signal fullness. However, the same neurons also trigger sugar cravings through an entirely different mechanism.

These neurons reside in the arcuate nucleus, a little hub in your brain that manages hunger and satisfaction. They send out the “we’re good” signal when you eat.

At the same time, they’re also sneaking out beta-endorphins, essentially bribing you into wanting something sweet. So, that post-meal longing for dessert is not just a lack of self-control. Your brain is literally playing both sides.

🔬 The science behind dessert cravings

The researchers used cutting-edge techniques to investigate this sugar-craving conspiracy, including optogenetics (controlling neurons with light). They also watched these neurons in real time as mice encountered different foods.

When they blocked the neurons’ sugar-pushing activity, the mice suddenly became less interested in dessert. Strangely, their appetite for fatty foods stayed the same.

It turns out evolution is to blame. Sugar is rare in nature, but it’s a quick energy source. So, your brain ensures you jump at the chance to consume it whenever available.

In other words, your love of dessert is less about willpower and more about millions of years of wiring.

The research didn’t stop at mice. The team also examined human brain tissue samples and found that our brains seem to be running the same sneaky dessert-loving programme.

They ran brain imaging studies on 30 healthy participants to double-check, comparing their neural responses to drinking sugar solutions versus plain water.

Sugar consumption dialled down activity in the same brain region seen in the mouse experiments, suggesting this sugar-seeking isn’t just a rodent quirk but a feature of the human brain.

🍰 Science might change your craving for sweets

This discovery could lead to new treatments for overeating, especially sugar cravings. It might even explain why desserts are such a worldwide obsession – our brains are installed with a sweet tooth, no matter how full we are.

“There are already drugs that block opiate receptors in the brain, but they don’t lead to as much weight loss as appetite-suppressant injections,” Fenselau explains.

“We think combining these approaches or adding new therapies could be really effective. However, we need to investigate this further.”

