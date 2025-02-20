New study warns: Intermittent fasting could harm young bodies

Intermittent fasting may not be a health hack for all. A new study shows that prolonged fasting could disrupt cellular development in youth.

Intermittent fasting has surged in popularity over the last decade. The concept has been promoted for its potential health benefits, which involve cycling between eating and fasting windows.

However, a recent study suggests that the impact of fasting might be more complex than previously thought, especially when age is taken into account.

For younger individuals, intermittent fasting may not be the health booster it’s made out to be. In fact, it might even cause harm.

German researchers recently discovered that while intermittent fasting improved health markers in older mice, it negatively impacted cellular development in their younger counterparts. Their study, published in Cell Reports, raises critical questions about who should consider adopting this trending eating pattern and who might want to steer clear.

🍽️Intermittent fasting may harm youthful cells, study finds

Specialised cells in the pancreas, called beta cells, play a pivotal role in regulating blood sugar levels. These cells are crucial during youth when the body is still growing. The researchers found that long-term intermittent fasting hindered the growth and function of these essential cells in younger mice.

“Our study confirms that intermittent fasting benefits adults, but it may pose risks for children and teenagers,” said Stephan Herzig, a professor at the Technical University of Munich and director of the Institute for Diabetes and Cancer at Helmholtz Munich.

The study involved three groups of mice – young (equivalent to adolescence in humans), middle-aged, and elderly – each following a regimen of 24-hour fasting followed by 48 hours of normal eating. Researchers observed their bodies over short (five weeks) and long (10 weeks) periods.

Initially, all age groups showed improvements in sugar metabolism, a positive indicator. However, after longer durations of intermittent fasting, clear age-related differences emerged. While older and middle-aged mice continued to show health benefits, the young mice displayed concerning disruptions in their cellular processes.

🍽️Intermittent fasting might not be a one-size-fits-all strategy

The pancreatic cells in young mice struggled to produce insulin effectively and failed to mature properly. Even more alarming, these changes mirrored patterns seen in Type 1 diabetes, a disease that typically emerges in childhood or adolescence.

“Intermittent fasting is generally believed to support beta cell function, so we were surprised to find that young mice actually produced less insulin after prolonged fasting,” said co-lead author Leonardo Matta of Helmholtz Munich.

In contrast, older mice thrived under the same conditions. Their insulin-producing cells became more efficient, leading to better blood sugar control. Middle-aged mice maintained steady function, suggesting that mature bodies respond to fasting differently than developing ones.

🍽️Intermittent fasting: A risk for young bodies?

This striking age-related divide challenges the idea that intermittent fasting is a one-size-fits-all health strategy. While adults may reap the benefits, younger individuals could unknowingly be putting their metabolic health at risk.

These findings are especially critical as intermittent fasting gains traction among young people aiming to manage their weight. While short-term fasting appeared safe across all age groups, the long-term impact on developing bodies could be far more serious than previously thought.

Despite the hype from athletes and wellness influencers, not all dietary trends are safe for everyone. What benefits for adults might disrupt a growing metabolism, highlighting the urgent need to explore how age shapes our response to fasting?

