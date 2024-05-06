Expert: No Substitute for Breastfeeding

"The emotional attachment formed in the early months through breastfeeding doesn't just dissipate; it evolves as the child grows."

“There is no substitute for breastfeeding,” affirmed psychologist and breastfeeding coach Zandrie de Beer. If women can physiologically do so, they should explore breastfeeding as an option first, become considering formula.

She emphasized that the importance of breastfeeding, not only for its nutritional value but also for the critical role it plays in forming a secure emotional bond between mother and child, cannot be underestimated.

“Breastfeeding goes beyond mere nutrition. It is fundamentally intertwined with the emotional development of the child, providing a sense of security and comfort that formula cannot replicate.”

According to De Beer breastfeeding fosters a unique bond due to the physical closeness, skin-to-skin contact, and eye contact between the mother and the infant. This interaction, she said, significantly influences the child’s emotional well-being and development.

Breast milk contains crucial antibodies

De Beer named the physiological benefits and explained that breast milk contains antibodies and nutrients that are crucial for the infant’s immune system and overall health.

“The composition of breast milk changes to meet the nutritional needs of the growing baby, which helps in reducing the frequency of infections and diseases,” de Beer said.

She also pointed out that breastfeeding has been linked to better health outcomes in children as they grow up, such as lower incidences of asthma, allergies, and obesity.

Psychologically breastfeeding aids in building a baby’s foundational psychological traits, such as trust and security. “When a baby is breastfed on demand, they learn that their needs will be met promptly, which is crucial for their emotional security,” she said.

This contrasts with formula-feeding schedules, which may not provide the same immediate response, potentially leading to heightened distress in the infant. “

It can be exhausting for a mother, to be ready on demand, but solutions like expressing milk and having dad step in can provide a much-needed break,” she suggested.

“Scheduling feeding instead of being there when your child is hungry teaches the wrong lessons to an infant,” she said.

ALSO READ: There is no one right way to raise a child

Endurance and determination are key

De Beer said that sometimes moms could feel that they are not “cut out” for breastfeeding but shared that at times a healthy measure of endurance and determination could overcome challenges, especially psychological impacts.

“A significant psychological phenomenon related to breastfeeding is Dysphoric Milk Ejection Reflex (D-MER),” she unpacked. “D-MER is a condition characterized by a wave of negative or distressed feelings that some mothers experience just before milk ejection. It is a physiological response, not an emotional one, distinct from postnatal depression or an anxiety disorder.”

She said that understanding and recognizing D-MER is important in supporting mothers who might otherwise feel confused or distressed by these unexpected emotions.

Breastfeeding coach Zandrie de Beer says breast is best. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Some mothers do have challenges

De Beer said that there are challenges and barriers to breastfeeding, noting that not all mothers can breastfeed due to various reasons, including medical conditions or insufficient support.

“It’s essential to acknowledge these challenges and provide support systems that can help mothers navigate breastfeeding difficulties or find alternative bonding strategies when breastfeeding isn’t possible,” she added.

This is what she coaches and added that it’s important to explore every possible avenue to enable breastfeeding before relenting to formula, which she said has made caring for an infant too convenient and commercialized.

“Public advocacy should focus on promoting the fact that breast will always be best,” she said. Advertising campaigns pushing a different narrative must be swept aside, she believes, and women must rather be helped and guided into natural feeding.

“The emotional attachment formed in the early months through breastfeeding doesn’t just dissipate; it evolves as the child grows,” she said. “And never discount the health benefits that mother’s milk passes onto a child.”

NOW READ: The pros and cons of breastfeeding and pumping