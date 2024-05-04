WATCH: Handre Pollard is absolutely besotted by his newborn son

Also, grab a glimpse of Handre and Marise Pollard's cute nursery for baby Hunter.

Handre Pollard is loving the sweet moments he has with his son Hunter. Picture: Instagram/ Marise Pollard.

He may have lifted the World Cup trophy and got global acclaim as one of the best rugby players in the world, but nothing could compare to the happiness Handre feels when holding his newborn son.

Pollard and his wife Marise announced the birth of their son Hunter André Pollard last weekend, calling it their “biggest blessing and greatest love”.

Hunter is just over a week old and has already been showered with hundreds of kisses from loved ones. But nothing can compare to the bond that has been shared between daddy and son.

Marise understands that Hunter is now the nation’s baby, and so shared a video of his adventures on earth so far.

In it, we got a glimpse of his fancy African animals-themed nursery …

… and several precious moments between Pollard and his boytjie.

Watch the full video below- but bring tissues because there will be tears!

Handré is currently playing for Leicester Tigers in England.

Reflecting on a week in heaven, Marise said: “The Lord knows the best thing that I will ever do is growing up raising you.

“One week with our Hunter boy. And man, oh man, we are so in love”.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel was one of us when she remarked: “Love this for you guys so so much”.

‘Can’t wait to take on this new chapter of our lives’

Wishing his wife a happy birthday earlier this year, Pollard said he was excited to walk the journey of parenthood with her.

“You are the most amazing person on earth. I feel so fortunate to spend every day with you and to see you grow into the person you are today.

“You are going to be the best mom ever to our little boy. I can’t wait to take on this new chapter of our lives. Love you, Marise”.