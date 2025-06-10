Why a flu jab is still the smartest thing you can do this winter

According to Dr Redelinghuys, it’s almost guaranteed that not getting the jab will encourage infection.

Getting your jab this winter is a smart move. Picture: Hein Kaisee

Snotty noses, aching heads and school or work absenteeism. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, but that nobody wants. This year, the season of viral giving started earlier than usual, and flu is spreading with a momentum and efficiency that politicians would envy.

Medical doctor Jonathan Redelinghuys said that flu season is not something to be brushed off with a cup of tea and two Panados.

“Respiratory viruses are all over during winter, with RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, rhinovirus, Covid-19 and influenza being among the most common,” he said.

“Although rhinovirus is generally associated with less severe symptoms and is what we call the common cold, influenza is a different beast entirely.”

Scarily, the H1N1 variant, more commonly known as swine flu, is the one to watch this season.

“This illness is likely to be more severe than the common cold and may be life-threatening in vulnerable populations, with hundreds of deaths each year attributed to it,” he said.

Swine flu is as dangerous to health and wellbeing as blue light brigades or lane splitting motorcyclists are to motorists’ blood pressure and safety. It’s unpredictable, fast, and often hazardous.

Flu can have bad side effects

Situational awareness about your own health is always critical. Even what we’d call the common garden variety of flu can become extraordinarily infectious, physically damaging, and the side effects could include overexertion of key organs, such as the heart and the respiratory system. We all know Covid-19, the chanting protester that just never goes away.

Luckily, the flu is not quite like Trump’s tariff threats, which have stumped the global economy. Unlike cell phone networks dropping calls or traffic jams, you can do something about it.

“Fortunately, circulating influenza variants are vaccine-preventable,” said Redelinghuys.

“Although many myths surround the vaccine, and many people conflate catching the common cold around the time of receiving the vaccine as being a result of the vaccine, the overwhelming evidence supports the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.”

Also Read: Quarter Life – your first existential crisis

Medical funder Medshield noted in a consumer health advisory that getting vaccinated now is more important than ever.

“Getting the flu shot is one of the simplest, most effective ways to stay healthy and keep those around you safe,” it read.

“It’s not just about avoiding a few days of discomfort. It’s about preserving your time, energy, and potentially your life.”

Don’t dodge the jab

And yet, each year, just like many people who were implicated in the Zondo Commission continue to evade the law, there’s a large contingent of people who dodge the jab entirely. Some forget, others leave it to fate.

According to Dr Redelinghuys, it’s almost guaranteed that not getting the jab will encourage infection.

For those who catch it and act fast, there’s Tamiflu, said Dr Redelinghuys. It’s officially known as Oseltamivir. It’s a big word, but it’s not a magic bullet, and the meds do not wear a Superman cape.

“This medication is most effective if initiated within 48 hours of symptoms and is generally not useful after the first few days,” Dr Redelinghuys said.

“Unfortunately, this medication may be quite expensive, and stock often becomes low as the winter months progress.”

And it’s not always a smooth ride.

“There is also a greater risk of developing significant side effects to this medication than the vaccine, and there are strains of influenza that are resistant to Oseltamivir,” he said.

In other words, prevention is better than a cure attempt.

“Generally, the vaccine becomes available from late March, and it is best to take it as early as possible in order for the immune system to mount a robust response prior to the start of flu season,” Redelinghuys said.

Don’t expect miracles, though.

“It is important to note that an influenza vaccine will not protect you against the other viruses, and you should not expect to be ‘cold-free’ after getting the vaccine,” he said.

It’s a targeted defence, not a total forcefield.

Vulnerable people must consider it

Medshield’s advisory highlighted the importance of vaccination for vulnerable individuals, including pregnant women, children under five, the elderly, those with underlying medical conditions, and people residing in densely populated or underserved communities.

“Even if you’re young and healthy, flu viruses spread easily, and many people are contagious before showing symptoms,” it read.

Flu vaccines are available at most clinics, pharmacies, GP practices and even workplace wellness drives.

Now Read: Love hurts: Seven common sex injuries