Winter roads turn deadly: RTMC warns of black ice, fog, and rising pedestrian deaths

Human behaviour remains the leading factor in road traffic incidents.

As winter’s grip tightens across South Africa, road safety authorities have sounded an urgent alarm, warning that poor visibility, treacherous black ice, and rising pedestrian deaths could turn the season into a deadly gauntlet for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Winter

With pedestrians currently accounting for nearly half of all road fatalities nationwide, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), this winter’s road safety drive places a critical focus on protecting the most vulnerable road users.

Winter presents a unique and dangerous cocktail of hazards on South African roads. Late sunrises and early sunsets mean peak commuting hours now occur in twilight or complete darkness.

Human behaviour

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said this is compounded by regional weather threats, including dense morning mist and fog in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Limpopo and the Western Cape, as well as the treacherous threat of invisible black ice on the roads of the Free State and the Eastern Cape, and on high-altitude mountainous passes.

“Human behaviour remains the leading factor in road traffic incidents. As visibility drops during these winter months, both motorists and pedestrians must drastically change their behaviour to adapt to the conditions.

“Our priority is ensuring that those travelling on foot are visible, and that drivers adjust their speed to match the diminished visibility,” Zwane said.

Precautions

To combat the seasonal spike in accidents, authorities are highlighting crucial precautions that must be observed over the coming months:

Critical Pedestrian Precautions

Maximise Visibility: Wear bright or reflective clothing; avoid dark colours in low‑light hours.

Wear bright or reflective clothing; avoid dark colours in low‑light hours. Never Walk Under the Influence: Alcohol impairs judgment and is a major cause of fatal crashes.

Alcohol impairs judgment and is a major cause of fatal crashes. Use Designated Crossings: Cross only at intersections, traffic lights, or pedestrian bridges.

Cross only at intersections, traffic lights, or pedestrian bridges. Stay Off Highways: Walking or crossing national highways is illegal and deadly.

Critical Motorist Precautions

Check Lights and Wipers: Ensure all lights function; keep windscreens clean to avoid glare.

Ensure all lights function; keep windscreens clean to avoid glare. Maintain Tyres for Grip: Legal tread depth minimum 1.6mm (3mm recommended) to prevent aquaplaning or sliding.

Legal tread depth minimum 1.6mm (3mm recommended) to prevent aquaplaning or sliding. Increase Following Distance: Extend from two seconds to at least four in poor conditions.

Extend from two seconds to at least four in poor conditions. Manage Fatigue: Take breaks every two hours or 200km to combat winter tiredness.

Take breaks every two hours or 200km to combat winter tiredness. Drive on Visibility, Not Memory: In fog or smoke, use low beams and hazards; stop safely if visibility drops below 50m.

Warning

Zwane said law enforcement agencies, in partnership with provincial traffic authorities, are scaling up 24-hour operations and visible policing along high-risk corridors.

“Uncompromising enforcement will target speeding, vehicle roadworthiness, and driving or walking under the influence of alcohol.”

Zwane added that road safety is a shared responsibility, and by making conscious, deliberate choices to prioritise safety, South Africans can drastically reduce the winter carnage and ensure that every road user arrives alive.