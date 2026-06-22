Doctors say going commando may be good for you

Beyond infection risk, going without underwear can allow sweat to evaporate more easily.

World No Panty Day is observed annually on 22 June, but for some folk, it’s less a novelty than a daily habit they keep. Going commando keeps trending in show business as garments become more revealing, while, according to gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Zanele Ngwenya, there may be a measure of good health beyond the sexy, too.

Dr Ngwenya said the decision largely comes down to personal preference but can offer real physiological benefits, particularly around airflow and keeping the area dry.

“Wearing underwear or not wearing underwear is not really a medical necessity. It is more of a personal choice,” she said. “Not wearing underwear is an advantage in that it does create free air and no moisture for the vagina.”

The vulva functions best in a cool, dry environment, and anything that traps heat or dampness can tip the balance toward irritation and infection. Candida, the fungus responsible for most vaginal yeast infections, thrives in warm, moist conditions, and tight or non-breathable underwear can create exactly that environment, according to website Healthline.com.

Ngwenya said the advantages are most pronounced overnight.

“Sleeping without underwear allows free-flowing air and no moisture,” she said.

A cool, dry environment preferred

Beyond infection risk, going without underwear can allow sweat to evaporate more easily, help minimise odours and reduce chafing from damp skin, Healthline.com noted. Many garments also contain artificial dyes, fabrics and chemicals that trigger allergic reactions known as contact dermatitis, showing up as bumps, rashes, blisters or irritation, giving sensitive skin one less thing to contend with.

To wear or not to wear. That is the question. Picture iStock

The benefits extend to men, too. Better ventilation keeps the genital area cooler and drier, particularly after prolonged athletic activity, thereby reducing the risk of fungal infections such as jock itch, according to Healthline.com.

There is also a fertility angle because the testicles need to stay a few degrees cooler than the body’s core temperature to produce sperm efficiently. Tight underwear can push them against the body and raise scrotal temperature, potentially lowering sperm count over time.

Clinical psychologist and medical doctor Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys said the practice has merit, though it comes with limits.

“From a health perspective, there may be some benefit to going without underwear, particularly in reducing moisture and creating a less favourable environment for certain fungal infections,” he said.

“However, it also comes with potential risks, especially if people are sitting on public surfaces without an adequate barrier.”

A barrier is needed for protection

Both practitioners draw a clear line at the gym, where tight, sweat-trapping garments can increase friction, irritation and moisture build-up. When wearing underwear, Ngwenya recommended cotton.

“Cotton is recommended because it helps to absorb moisture, doesn’t cause irritation and allows circulation,” she said.

The trend has become increasingly visible in popular culture. Kim Kardashian has spoken openly about spending much of her adult life rarely wearing underwear, with her sister Khloé regularly skipping it beneath bodysuits and leggings, and Kendall Jenner building a legend around outfits that leave no practical room for it.

A Fashion Journal survey found that women who go commando say that when they post about it, they feel freer, more comfortable, and more connected to their bodies.