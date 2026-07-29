Securing the bag: Tyla ties up first African Kate Spade fashion deal

Grammy winner Tyla lands another major fashion deal with a playful campaign unveiling her global influence.

South African Grammy-winning superstar Tyla has added another prestigious fashion title to her growing global résumé after being announced as the new global brand ambassador for Kate Spade New York, cementing her place as one of the most influential style stars of her generation.

Before making the official announcement, the singer had fans guessing with a cheeky social media teaser that showed her confidently strolling with a quirky banana-shaped handbag.

The playful clip instantly sparked conversation online, with many wondering what the unusual accessory was promoting before the fashion house finally confirmed the partnership.

The collaboration sees Tyla fronting Kate Spade New York’s global Fall 2026 campaign, which embraces the brand’s joyful Spark Something Beautiful philosophy.

The campaign will roll out across print, digital platforms, social media and stores around the world, placing the Johannesburg-born star at the centre of one of fashion’s biggest international campaigns this season.

For Tyla, whose fashion choices regularly dominate headlines, the appointment feels like a natural next step. She has become known for effortlessly blending luxury fashion with youthful energy, making her one of the industry’s most sought-after celebrity muses.

Beyond music

From memorable Met Gala appearances to sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week and collaborating with leading luxury designers, Tyla has built a reputation for taking bold fashion risks while staying true to her personal style.

The partnership also arrives at a milestone moment in her career following the release of her eagerly anticipated second studio album, APop*, which continues her rise as a global pop sensation.

Fashion fans can also expect Tyla to introduce fresh styling ideas to the label’s colourful collections.

Her fearless approach to accessories, silhouettes and statement pieces is expected to give the iconic New York brand an even younger, more contemporary edge while attracting a new generation of shoppers.

With a banana bag already stealing the spotlight before the campaign has officially launched, Tyla has once again proved that she knows exactly how to turn a fashion moment into a global conversation.