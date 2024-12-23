Babalas? Manage your overindulgence this festive season

'Pacing yourself, setting limits, and being mindful of your intake are the best ways to avoid overindulgence and its aftermath.'

When you cannot count the number of times you’ve said ‘Cheers!’ this festive season, you may have overindulged already. It’s the season of too much food and drink. And hangovers.

From chewing charcoal tablets to settle your tummy, popping painkillers before you indulge in a hundred cocktails through to cold showers the morning after, there’s no shortage of mostly useless folklore when it comes to remedies for overindulgence. Colas and other carbonated drinks like the Green Ambulance or Crème Soda do not magically cure a babalas and neither would sweating last night’s Jaeger bomb at the gym do much for your pounding headache.

Old wives’ tales aside, medical practitioner Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys said a bit too much tipple can be unpleasant. It’s the hangover, of course. “Alcohol overuse causes accumulation of a by-product of its metabolism called acetaldehyde, which is largely responsible for hangover, along with electrolyte imbalances owing to its diuretic effect,” he said.

Alcohol can irritate gastric lining

In addition, too many boozy cocktails can also irritate the gastric lining, which can result in inflammation, nausea and vomiting.

“The other physical effects of this combination include disrupted sleep, muscle aches, dry mouth and headaches, but the psychological effects of repetitive overindulgence may be more sinister,” Dr Redelinghuys warned. “It can include mood disturbances such as depression, cognitive difficulties, with forms of delirium linked to alcohol abuse as well as insomnia and ultimately addiction,” he said.

Remember, the wages of naughty can leave you far from festive. And driving or engaging in any activity while under the influence of alcohol or any other substance, would be life-threatening to you, your loved ones and others.

Hydration is Key

One of the most effective ways to stave off a hangover is also one of the simplest: stay hydrated. “Drink water and electrolyte-containing beverages between alcoholic drinks,” Dr Redelinghuys said. Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it increases urination and leads to dehydration, which is a major contributor to hangover symptoms.

Keep drinking…water

However, not all liquids are equal. Old advice and scenes in movies often suggest downing a strong cup of coffee to cure a hangover. Dr Redelinghuys disagreed. “Caffeine might temporarily make you feel more alert, but it doesn’t address the root causes of a hangover. In fact, it could worsen dehydration,” he said.

Don’t Skip the Carbs

A common myth suggests a greasy fry-up the morning after is the ultimate hangover cure. While it might feel comforting, it’s not particularly effective. Dr Redelinghuys suggested a better approach: “Eating carbohydrate-rich meals before drinking helps slow the absorption of alcohol and reduces its effects.”

Carbs act as a buffer, giving your body more time to process alcohol. Pre-party meals with pasta, rice, or bread can be a great defence against the festive season’s excesses.

Replenish Electrolytes

If you’ve woken up feeling worse for wear, replenishing lost electrolytes can be the answer to your woes. Dr Redelinghuys recommended rehydration drinks as an effective remedy. “They help replace electrolytes lost through dehydration and allow your body to recover faster,” he said. There are some natural options too, like coconut water or eating potassium-rich bananas. These can also aid recovery, he said.

One true cure

Dodge the Hair of The Dog with intent

The idea of drinking more alcohol to cure a hangover, also known as “hair of the dog”, is one of the oldest hangover myths. Dr Redelinghuys said that a Bloody Mary or mimosa purportedly settle your symptoms, but it’s not the case at all. “It just delays the hangover and increases the strain on your liver, “he said. Rather, allow your body to detoxify naturally. If you’re thirsty, have a glass of water instead.

Know When to Stop

Perhaps the hardest advice to follow is also the most effective, said Dr Redelinghuys. “It’s moderation, something our grandparents always dispensed as advice,” he said. “Pacing yourself, setting limits, and being mindful of your intake are the best ways to avoid overindulgence and its aftermath.”

There is no way to slow down alcohol absorption as prescribed by pub remedies such as eating a spoonful of olive oil before drinking. While fat can slow alcohol absorption slightly, he said, it’s hardly a solution to spoof a breathalyser. “A balanced meal before drinking is far more effective than relying on gimmicks,” Dr Redelinghuys said.

