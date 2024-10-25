Heart health and sexual well-being: Why men should take erectile dysfunction seriously

Exploratory studies reveal that in Africa, around 11.5 million men are affected by erectile dysfunction.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain a significant concern for public health, highlighting the pressing need for awareness of their impact on overall well-being.

According to Dr Bradley Wagemaker, medical director at Lamelle Pharmaceuticals, erectile dysfunction (ED) is an important part of this conversation.

He noted that ED is not only a common issue but also a potential early indicator of cardiovascular problems.

In South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal, the study shows a 64.9% prevalence among men over 18, with 14.6% experiencing mild, 19.9% moderate, and 30.4% severe cases.

Erectile dysfunction: Link between heart health and sex life

Speaking to The Citizen, Dr Wagemaker explained that ED often shares common risk factors with heart disease, including hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, and obesity.

“Numerous studies suggest that ED can be a precursor or even an indicator of heart health issues.

“Both the heart and the penis rely on healthy blood circulation, and conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which damage blood vessels, can impair both heart function and sexual performance,” he said.

He emphasised that ED should not be ignored, especially in men who have not experienced trauma and may not yet show symptoms of heart problems.

“These conditions all lead to damage and dysfunction of the lining of the blood vessels throughout the body.

“The function of blood vessels is closely related to the well-being of the lining (called the endothelium).

“If this lining is damaged, the control of blood flow to the penis is altered. Without proper blood flow and blood vessel function, developing an erection is not possible.”

Importance of a healthy lifestyle

Dr Bradley said that addressing ED and heart health often involves adopting healthier lifestyle habits.

He noted that regular exercise, maintaining a balanced diet, and achieving a healthy weight can significantly improve both conditions.

Dr Bradley encourages men to undergo routine medical check-ups to monitor risk factors like blood pressure and cholesterol levels, helping to detect and manage cardiovascular issues early on.

“Doing away with smoking is also a great first step, as tobacco intake is known to damage blood vessels, worsening both heart health and erectile function. Quitting is crucial for recovery.”

In addition to lifestyle changes, Dr Bradley mentioned that over-the-counter supplements, such as Prelox Male Enhancement by Lamelle Pharmaceuticals, may offer a non-invasive solution for men with mild to moderate ED.

He explained that Prelox contains ingredients like L-arginine and Pycnogenol, known to boost nitric oxide production and improve blood flow.

“Prelox is safe, well-tolerated, and designed for long-term use, offering men a natural way to regain confidence and improve their sexual health,” Dr Wagemaker said.

Mental health matters

Dr Wagemaker also highlighted the role of mental health in ED.

He noted that stress, depression, and relationship issues can all contribute to the condition.

“Managing stress, working on relationships, open communication with partners, or consulting professionals are all essential elements in addressing the mental contributors to ED in men,” he added.

Dr Wagemaker urges men to take heart health seriously—not only for their overall well-being but also for a fulfilling sex life.

“A healthy heart is essential for enjoying every aspect of life, including intimacy,” he said.

He added that for men of all ages, prioritising cardiovascular health can enhance both longevity and quality of life.

