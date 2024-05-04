Here are 4 easy ways to enhance your sleep naturally

Sleep is important for feeling good and staying healthy.

Nowadays, there are lots of things like apps and pills to help you fall asleep. But did you know that you can improve your sleep without them?

Doryce Sher, a qualified pharmacist, aromatherapist, and the founder of Aromatic Apothecary, says there are many reasons why people may struggle to fall asleep.

She points to things like spending too much time on screens, feeling stressed, or taking certain medications, all of which can mess with our sleep.

“Our bodies respond to the environment, and after sunset, they do their job in preparing us for sleep. But if the mind is stressed, anxious, and distracted, it can waste the release of melatonin and other hormonal interplays that make us naturally ready for bed time.”

She further states: “Stimulants such as caffeine and nicotine, as well as depressants such as alcohol, create further disturbances. In today’s world, screen time before bed is a major disruptor.

“Yes, you may fall asleep in front of the TV, but that doesn’t mean you go on to have a restorative night of sleep. Before long, you have woken up and can’t fall easily back to sleep. And soon you’ve gotten into the bad habit of not sleeping well,” Sher said.

1. Make your bedroom cozy

Keep your bedroom quiet and comfy. Get rid of screens and make sure the lights are dim. This helps your body get ready for sleep.

2. Relax before bed

Take a warm bath or use relaxing scents like lavender to help calm your mind before bedtime.

3. Use quick fixes for sleep

Sometimes, even when we prepare to fall asleep, we wake up during the night. Keep something handy, like a small roll-on with calming scents, to help you fall back asleep fast.

4. Think positive

Instead of saying “I can’t sleep,” try saying “I’ll fall back asleep easily.” It might sound silly, but it can help you relax and doze better.

