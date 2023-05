By Letshego Zulu

The human body needs water to survive. Every organ and cell needs to stay hydrated in order for the body to function at its best.

Up to 60% of the adult body is made up of water. It is used as the base building material in cells and performs a number of other functions within our bodies.

Age, weight and gender determine the amount of water you need to drink. Athletes may need more because they lose more fluids during physical activities.

How do you know if you need water?

A good way to determine if you need to drink more water is to check the colour of your urine. The darker it is, the more water you need to drink.

If your urine is light or has no colour, then you are well hydrated. Other signs of dehydration include fatigue, dry mouth, headache and dizziness.

Reasons for staying hydrated

Staying hydrated is essential not only for physical health, but mental health as well. There is an extensive list of benefits to drinking plenty of water. Here are some of the most discussed topics:

Increased energy and improved productivity. Dehydration can cause fatigue and significantly reduce brain function. If you feel like your cognitive skills aren’t at their usual speed, it may be time to grab some water.

Improved physical performance. Physical activity causes your body to lose fluids. Staying hydrated before, during, and after exercise can make your workout better. Water can keep your performance up while exercising and prevent fatigue afterwards.

Weight loss. Often when you feel hungry, it may be because you simply need water. Drinking water will not satisfy hunger. It is a way to control the calories consumed in a day. Next time you feel hungry, try drinking water first and it may surprise you.

Mood booster. When your body is hydrated, it’s performing at its best which helps put you in a good mood. If you notice yourself slipping into a negative mood, drinking water can help.

Headache prevention. Headaches are often due to dehydration and can be relieved by drinking water. It’s important to stay hydrated to avoid headaches and migraines, particularly if you are prone to getting them.

Here’s how much water you should be drinking everyday

The amount of water you should drink varies depending on your activity level, health, height and weight, gender and other factors. Here are some general guidelines:

It’s recommended that men drink 13 cups (about three litres) of water each day.

Women should drink nine cups (just over two litres). Pregnant women should drink 10 cups of water daily, and breastfeeding women should drink 12 cups.

Kids and teens should drink six to eight cups of water a day. Again, this depends on activity level, age and weight.

Eating fresh fruits and vegetables which are full of water helps. For guidelines specific to you, ask your doctor or dietitian what they recommend. Some people struggle to drink water because they don’t like the taste. There are ways to improve the taste of water such as adding fruit – lemon is common, cucumber, or mint. Try spicing things up.

Is it possible to drink too much water and over hydrate?

Most people are familiar with what dehydration is and how it happens. But is over hydration possible? It is, indeed.

Over hydration is also referred to as hyponatremia or water intoxication. It happens when someone drinks exorbitant amounts of water, which can cause an imbalance of electrolytes in the body like chloride, sodium, and potassium.

Water intoxication can cause nausea, headaches, cramps, weakness and confusion. So look out for side effects of dehydration and over hydration.

