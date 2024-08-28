Combat these smartphone health issues with the HONOR 200 series

The HONOR 200 series puts user comfort first for the always-on generation.

While smartphones have driven incredible technological advancements, they also come with potential health risks. The HONOR 200 Series addresses these concerns with its innovative smart technology to enhance user well-being. Picture: Supplied

Smartphone technology has revolutionised the way the world lives and stays connected. What was once a tiny monochrome screen with limited messaging capabilities has now become a modern powerhouse with hi-res screens and powerful processing capabilities.

Although smartphones have evolved to offer a vastly improved user experience, these advancements also bring certain challenges that can pose health risks.

While there have been studies that rule out major health issues such as radiation exposure, there are still several issues that can be related to extended smartphone use – because let’s face it, people spend roughly 6 hours a day looking at their device.

When it comes to extended smartphone usage, there are several health issues that can creep up over a period of time, such as:

Eye Strain and Digital Eye Fatigue

Prolonged exposure to smartphone screens can lead to a condition known as Digital Eye Strain or Computer Vision Syndrome. This can be manifested through a variety of symptoms such as discomfort, dry eyes, blurred vision, headaches, and even difficultly focusing on objects at a distance.

This can be caused by the high-energy visible blue light emitted by screens.

The HONOR 200 Series, which features the HONOR 200 Lite, HONOR 200, and HONOR 200 Pro has been designed to alleviate the effects of eye strain with features such as the 3840Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming, which works by using a very high frequency to reduce or eliminate flickering. At this frequency, flickering is too fast for the human eye to perceive, resulting in reduced eye strain.

Not only that, the HONOR 200 Series also features Adaptive Dimming, which utilises dual light sensors to guarantee a more accurate brightness recognition that enables the device to intelligently adjust the screen brightness based on external lighting conditions.

Poor Posture and Neck/Back Pain

The widespread use of smartphones has led to a rise in a condition known as “Text Neck”. This refers to the strain and pain in the neck and upper back caused by the downward angle at which many people hold their devices.

Here are a few ways you can alleviate the symptoms of Text Neck:

Raise the phone: Move the smartphone closer to eye level so the head does not tilt forward.

Move the smartphone closer to eye level so the head does not tilt forward. Take frequent breaks: Spend time avoid any type of head-forward posture. The best way to remember to take breaks is to use an alarm or app to set automatic reminders.

Spend time avoid any type of head-forward posture. The best way to remember to take breaks is to use an alarm or app to set automatic reminders. Stand up straight: Good posture, with the chin tucked in and shoulders pulled back, will help keep the body aligned in a neutral position.

Good posture, with the chin tucked in and shoulders pulled back, will help keep the body aligned in a neutral position. Arch and stretch: Arch and rotate the neck slowly to ease muscle pain.

Arch and rotate the neck slowly to ease muscle pain. Exercise regularly: A strong, flexible back and neck are more able to handle extra stress. Research even shows that people who engage in low-impact sports or endurance sports are less likely to have neck pain.

Sleep Disruption

Smartphone screens emit blue light, which can have a particularly disruptive effect on sleep patterns. Blue light interferes with the production of melatonin – the hormone responsible for regulating sleep.

When exposed to blue light, especially before bedtime, the body’s natural circadian rhythm is disrupted, making it harder to fall asleep and reducing overall sleep quality.

Knowing the importance of a good night’s sleep, the HONOR 200 Series has introduced the AI Circadian Night Display, which uses AI to adjust the screen’s colour temperature intelligently. The device’s display will dynamically adapt to a calming yellow hue and boost fading black secretion to enhance the user’s sleep quality.

Further to that, the devices also feature Natural Tone 2.0, which optimises the colour temperature gradient over time by identifying the ambient environment and adjusting the screen colour temperature and brightness accordingly.

Mental Fatigue and Cognitive Load

The constant connectivity and multitasking facilitated by smartphones can lead to mental fatigue. This is due to the fact that the brain is continuously processing information, switching between tasks and managing multiple notifications, which can be mentally exhausting.

Over time, this cognitive overload can reduce concentration, decrease productivity, and increase stress levels. This is why many people often feel overwhelmed and find it harder to disconnect and relax.

The intuitive interface of the HONOR 200 Series smartphones is designed to reduce cognitive load. AI-embedded features like Magic Portal, which intelligently understands and interprets the user’s behaviour to provide one-tap prompts to complete a task, and Magic Capsule, which allows users to tap a notification and take action without the need for opening different apps, reduce the strain of cognitive overload by reducing the number of steps needed to complete a task.

At HONOR, putting the customer first has always been more than just a motto – it has become the driving force behind the brand’s commitment to human-centric innovation. Ensuring the health and well-being of HONOR users will be the mission of every cutting-edge HONOR device.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 are available at the nearest retailer or network provider for the recommended retail price of R19 999 and R15 999, respectively.

The purchase of the HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro will include free gifts to the value of R6 999, including an HONOR SuperCharge plus the cable, a screen protector, free postal repair with pickup and delivery service, a 3-year battery health protection warranty, and a 180-day screen accident warranty, which excludes labour fees.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-200/.