Wash and wear period care could save you thousands a year

It’s been decades of dominance for tampons and pads.

In South Africa around 22 million women use between 5000 and 11000 tampons or pads during their lifetimes.

Statista reported that the South African feminine sanitary products market reached around R30 billion in 2023 and expects growth to exceed 16%.

In a market this valuable there’s been surprisingly little change over the decades.

The only real innovation that women have seen in managing their periods has been the launch of menstrual cups that offered a reusable alternative in recent years. But it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

It’s a must-purchase and at current retail prices, based on a pack of 16 average brand tampons, it amounts to an investment of around R 45.

Times that conservatively by 5 000 and the cost of menstruation clocks in at a minimum of R 225 000 during active years.

More recently, period panties have rushed onto the scene.

They’re designed to be worn like regular underwear but feature multiple absorbent layers that manage menstrual flow without additional disposable products. And they have benefits.

Dr Rebecca Flyckt of Perdium Health Resources in the United States said in an article that period panties could hold the equivalent of up to two tampons’ worth of fluid, making them suitable for light to moderate flow days.

Worn like regular panties

The appeal of period panties also lies in their simplicity.

Unlike tampons and pads, there are no applicators or adhesives to worry about, and they eliminate the bulkiness associated with some products.

Period panties are worn as regular underwear and are available in varying absorbency levels.

After use, they just must be rinsed, machine-washed, and air-dried.

Dr. Karmon James of the Cleveland Clinic noted that proper care ensures hygiene and product longevity.

Dr. James said that period panties can be used alone or as an additional layer of protection with tampons.

She noted that adjusting to menstrual flow might take time for those used to tampons.

She also shared that menstrual flow determines how long period panties can be worn. People can wear them longer on light flow days, but heavier flow demands more frequent changes.

She said not to wear the same pair of period panties for more than 12 hours at a time.

The panties also help manage postpartum bleeding, discharge, and urinary incontinence

Environmental impact of sanitary products

According to Nicole East, marketing manager for Natural Holdings, it is important to be aware that sanitary pads and tampons can also have a negative impact on the environment.

Natural Holdings is a South African company that retails ethically sourced natural products. East said waste management is the biggest challenge amongst them.

Most non-recyclable and non-biodegradable disposable sanitary items usually make their way to landfills.

She explained that single-use products consist of materials such as plastic, rayon, cotton-rayon blends, synthetic fibres, polyester, and polypropylene. In fact, the plastic contained in a single pack of pads equates to five single use shopping bags.

Disposable menstrual products contribute an estimated 200,000 tonnes of waste to landfills annually worldwide.

East suggested that a single pair of period panties can replace hundreds of these disposable items over its lifespan, providing a more sustainable alternative.

The lifespan of a pair of period panties can range from six months to a year.

Socially, East noted, the introduction of period panties in South Africa and around the world also touches on issues of menstrual equity.

She said that by making a sustainable and reusable option available, brands like Boody contribute to breaking down barriers that hinder access to effective and dignified menstrual care.

Period panties also represent a step towards normalising conversations around menstruation.

In South Africa, the bamboo under-and-activewear brand Boody launched its range of period panties late last year. It costs between R349 and R569 for a pair.