How to speed up your metabolism to lose weight

Our metabolism is the force inside our bodies that mysteriously decides whether to convert the food we eat into a burst of energy, or extra kilos on the scales.

What is metabolism and how does it work?

Metabolism is the term describing all the chemical reactions in our bodies that keep us alive. It provides the energy needed for essential functions like breathing and digestion. When we refer to metabolism in the context of our weight, we’re actually describing our basal metabolic rate – the number of calories the body burns at rest, determined by how much muscle and fat we have.

Many factors can affect your metabolism, including gender, age, weight and lifestyle. It naturally slows down as we age and becomes dysfunctional after dieting.

Why does our metabolism slow with age?

As our bodies age, they work less efficiently. Around the age of 40, our muscle mass declines and the ratio of body fat to muscle increases. Because muscle mass helps determine the body’s metabolic rate, this decrease in muscle means our bodies start to burn fewer calories at rest, decreasing our metabolic rate.

Tips to speed up your metabolism

If you’re not already doing the easy, every day tricks to boost your metabolism, give them a try.

Walk

Walking is a powerful and underrated weight management tool. Most of us live inactive lives (and would be surprised by how little we walk). Get yourself a pedometer or activity tracker and aim for 10 000 steps per day. If that’s not realistic, try increasing your step count in stages. It doesn’t have to come from long walks. Short walks all add up. Try doing more everyday chores on foot.

Add more everyday movement

One of the most powerful things you can do to keep your daily metabolic rate high is move more. In fact, it might be more relevant than typical exercise. Walking, DIY, manual chores, even using a shopping basket rather than a trolley. Think about how you can move more every day.

Eat more protein

Use the thermic effect of food to your advantage. Some types of food boost your metabolism more than others. Aim to get in some protein in every meal and snack.

Afterburn effect of exercise

Some forms of exercise are better for your metabolism. If you can, choose exercise which keeps your metabolic rate high even after you have finished. In general, the more intense the exercise, the higher the afterburn effect. Interval training and circuits will boost your metabolism.

Use strength training

Strength training is great for your metabolic rate. It creates an afterburn effect, but that’s not the only way it helps your metabolism. Building and maintaining lean muscle will make your metabolism more efficient 24/7. You don’t have to lift weights in the gym. Try bodyweight workouts, circuits, or kettlebell training. Anything that places your muscles under resistance will count.

