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Joey Rasdien responds to fan concern over his weight loss

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Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

4 minute read

25 May 2026

04:13 pm

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Joey Rasdien addresses fans' concerns about his noticeable weight loss after embracing a new gym routine and a mindful eating lifestyle.

‘I'm Not Sick’ — Joey Rasdien responds to fan concern over his weight loss

After fans flooded his TikTok with concern and admiration over his slimmer frame, Joey Rasdien has cleared the air — and his approach to health is simpler than most expect. Pictured: Rasdien during the Netball World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony at Cape Town International Convention Centre Court 1 on 28 July 2023. Picture: Shaun Roy, Gallo Images

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Joey Rasdien has recently drawn attention for a noticeable weight loss and shift to a healthier lifestyle, which he has actively shared on social media.

Rasdien is a veteran South African stand-up comedian, actor, and media personality known for shows like Pure Monate, his own sitcom Rasdien and several live comedy performances.

The 50-year-old has been posting gym workout videos on TikTok, showing a leaner physique while letting his fans in on playful moments during training, such as fooling around or challenges like sledge pushes.

@joeyrasdien

#youdontknowthisnumber #beekeepingage #gymtok When you fool around there by the gym

♬ Ebumnandini – Doc Shebeleza

Fan comments showed a mix of admiration and concern that he might be ill or stressed.

When one follower posted a question, he responded, “Refer to my pinned photo. And read the caption. Thanks.”

“Yeah, bro, but people are just asking as fans, hope you’re okay, glad to see you being youthful and looking healthy,” commented another.

“When people say they hope you are ok, they [are] just speaking ka*ak. When I wasn’t, people loved it. So refer to my pinned posts. Thanks for coming,” he retorted.

In response to another comment asking how he’s getting younger, he shared a clip of himself getting a facial.

Rasdien’s pinned post is a photo alongside Feather Awards founder Thami Dish and Lira with the headline “bee keeping age.”

He wrote:

“I will leave this here for all the people that says I look different and that I am not lekker and I wanna keep me Kwaai. 1) We see things as we are. The beauty you see in others comes from within. That applies to the ugliness as well. 2) I am the love that I give NOT the love I receive. That latter is just a bonus. 3) Never confuse what I offer to what I am worth. Your true worth should only be for those closest to you. 4) Realness, Loyalty and Integrity aren’t options on the table. They are the table.”

“Lira had a stroke a couple of years ago. I am honoured that I got to see her perform after. NGL, I had tears in my eyes,” he added.

A healthy lifestyle

While he hasn’t shared exact figures on how much weight he has lost, he has been compared to celebs like Cassper Nyovest, who have shown off fitness results from training rather than medications, which are currently very popular in the age of GLP-1s.

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In a past podcast appearance on DJ Fresh’s WAW!, he spoke about realising the importance of eating only what his body actually needs.

He has found that by consuming just what is necessary, he becomes less hungry because his body is adequately nourished.

The comedian also often takes leftovers home in a ‘doggy bag’ to eat later, adhering to the principle of avoiding gluttony, which is a habit he credits to the influence of his parents’ generation

'I'm Not Sick' - Joey Rasdien responds to fan concern over his weight loss
Joey Rasdien during the 2024 Daredevil Run on 01 November 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. A group of brave men and young boys in purple Speedos took part in the campaign to raise awareness around prostate and testicular cancer. Picture: Gallo Images, OJ Koloti

This follows a pattern of relative vulnerability that has previously seen him speak publicly about mental health, personal loss (following the death of his first wife), raising his child on his own before he remarried, and other challenges.

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