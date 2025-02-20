Intermittent fasting dos and don’ts: Tips from registered dietitian Khuthadzo Thovhakale

To fully reap the benefits of intermittent fasting, it is essential to follow the eating plan properly.

Intermittent fasting has become a popular approach to weight loss and overall health, but it’s crucial to understand how to implement it safely.

It involves cycling between periods of eating and fasting, with various approaches available.

Some of the most well-known methods include alternate-day fasting, where individuals eat normally one day and either fast or consume a small meal the next; 5:2 fasting, where a person eats normally for five days a week and fasts for two; and daily time-restricted fasting, which limits eating to an eight-hour window each day, such as from noon to 8pm.

Speaking to The Citizen, registered dietitian Khuthadzo Thovhakale emphasises that intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone.

“People with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes or low blood pressure, as well as children and adolescents, those with a history of eating disorders, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and athletes with high activity levels, should consult a doctor before trying it, as skipping meals may not be suitable for them and could potentially be harmful,” she said.

Benefits of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting can offer numerous health benefits, including weight loss, improved heart health, and reduced inflammation.

“When done properly, intermittent fasting can help reduce the risk of obesity-related diseases like diabetes, sleep apnoea, and some types of cancer,” Thovhakale said.

However, she cautions that some side effects, such as hunger, fatigue, insomnia, nausea, and headaches, are common when starting intermittent fasting.

“These side effects usually go away within a month, but it’s important to be prepared for them when you first start.”

Common mistakes to avoid

Thovhakale said there are common mistakes, such as binge eating, that should be avoided for intermittent fasting to be effective.

“Binge eating after a fast can cause digestive discomfort and undo the benefits of fasting,” she said.

She added that it is also important to eat slowly and be mindful of hunger cues to avoid overeating.

Thovhakale also highlighted that certain foods should be avoided when breaking a fast.

“Fried foods, processed foods, refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks, and alcohol can all disrupt the benefits of fasting.”

What to do

Maintaining a consistent fasting schedule is crucial for optimal results, and individuals with specific medical conditions should consult a healthcare provider before starting.

Additionally, staying hydrated is essential to help with the rehydration process after fasting.

When it comes to breaking a fast, Thovhakale advises opting for nutrient-dense foods that provide a balance of protein, healthy fats, and fibre-rich carbohydrates.

“Breaking a fast with small portions of easily digestible foods, like fruits, vegetables, or broth-based soups, helps ease your digestive system back into action,” she explains.

Lean proteins such as chicken or fish can help promote satiety, while hydrating fluids like water, herbal teas, or electrolyte drinks should be consumed to rehydrate after fasting.

