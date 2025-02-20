Top 10 stories of the day: Why 2% VAT | High number of foreign government employees | Budget dispute forces ANC to consult

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana’s intention to point out several new and persistent spending pressures in health, education, transport and security in the now cancelled Budget Speech.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) has addressed concerns regarding the number of foreign nationals currently employed in government.

Furthermore, Prof. Theo Neethling, a political analyst at the University of the Free State (UFS), says the DA, as a partner in the government of national unity (GNU), is now influential in developing government policy.

Weather tomorrow: 21 February 2025

The South African Weather Service has issued an orange level 4 warning for disruptive rain, which is expected over the east-central and southeastern parts of the Northern Cape and could flood roads, bridges, and settlements, damage property and infrastructure, and cause danger to life due to fast-flowing streams.

The warning extends to North West, Free State, and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Budget speech: Why Godongwana wanted a VAT increase of 2%

The decision of National Treasury to increase VAT by 2% took many experts by surprise as this kind of increase is regarded as regressive as it would cause many other increases, such as higher inflation and following on that, a higher repo rate and interest rates.

According to the undelivered budget speech, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana was going to point out several new and persistent spending pressures in health, education, transport and security emerged since October.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana briefs the media after the budget speech was postponed on 19 February 2025 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

For this reason, government decided it is necessary to support these pressures to properly fulfil its service delivery mandate.

CONTINUE READING: Budget speech: Why Godongwana wanted a VAT increase of 2%

Almost 90% of foreign government employees in health and education sectors, says DPSA

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) has addressed concerns regarding the number of foreign nationals currently employed in government.

Officials gave a presentation to their portfolio committee on Wednesday outlining the departments with the most foreign national employees and policy driving decisions.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The numbers have decreased since 2024, but two sectors stand out as they were subject to protests by graduates in the relevant fields.

The department stated that the employment of foreign nationals was not meant to marginalise South Africans but existed to address a skills shortage in critical areas.

It revealed that 5 779 foreign nationals were currently employed by the government, down from the 6 220 stated in September 2024.

CONTINUE READING: Almost 90% of foreign government employees in health and education sectors, says DPSA

Budget dispute is forcing ANC to consult – Will DA have more influence in GNU now?

Prof. Theo Neethling, a political analyst at the University of the Free State (UFS), says the DA, as a partner in the government of national unity (GNU), is now influential in developing government policy. He said the party showed this by ensuring the budget was not passed on Wednesday.

This comes after the DA and Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana clashed on a proposed 2% VAT increase.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addresses the media in Cape Town on 19 February 2025. Picture: GCIS

The disagreement led to the budget speech being postponed to 12 March to allow the GNU partners to find mutual ground.

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, Neethling said before the ANC lost its majority in parliament, the party’s finance ministers did not have to consult any other party on the budget.

CONTINUE READING: Budget dispute is forcing ANC to consult – Will DA have more influence in GNU now?

Special Tribunal declares R600m AngloGold Ashanti Hospital contracts unlawful

The R600 million lease and refurbishment contracts awarded by two Gauteng government departments for the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital have been declared unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid.

The Special Tribunal made the order on 18 February after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) applied to set aside the contracts and recover the state’s losses.

A picture of the incomplete construction work at the AngloGold Ashanti hospital in the West Rand. Picture: DA

The order reviewed and set aside multiple decisions made by the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) and the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID).

CONTINUE READING: Special Tribunal declares R600m AngloGold Ashanti Hospital contracts unlawful

Springbok recognition is a big motivator, says Lions’ Ntlabakanye

Monster Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye is relishing his opportunity to once again be involved in the Springbok setup when he attends the first Springbok alignment camp of the season in Cape Town next month.

Ntlabakanye received his first taste of Bok rugby when he attended an alignment camp last year, but missed out on selection for the various Bok squads named over the rest of the season.

Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye has been invited to the Springbok alignment camp in Cape Town next month.

Picture: Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images

He is thus once again happy to get that nod of recognition, after another stellar season so far for the Lions and he will be aiming to soak up and learn as much as he can from the experience.

CONTINUE READING: Springbok recognition is a big motivator, says Lions’ Ntlabakanye

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Budget postponement | Zanzou license suspended | Vet Springboks, youngsters attend Bok camps