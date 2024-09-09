‘Exercise extreme caution’: Limpopo government warns communities amid Bilharzia outbreak

Residents are urged to visit the nearest healthcare facility for treatment if they experience any Bilharzia-related symptoms.

The Limpopo Provincial Government has established a provincial task team to coordinate efforts to contain the Bilharzia (schistosomiasis) outbreak and provide medical care to affected individuals.

According to a statement released on Monday, the Limpopo Provincial Government said the outbreak of the waterborne parasitic disease was reported in several areas within the Mopani District.

The government said the Bilharzia outbreak significantly impacted the Nkowankowa, Khujwane, and Dan villages areas.

On 7 August 2024, over 140 learners from Malwandla Primary School were diagnosed with Bilharzia and are currently receiving treatment with anti-parasitic medication.

Symptoms of the Bilharzia disease

“Bilharzia can present a range of symptoms which include but are not limited to, abdominal pain, fever and chills, bloody diarrhoea, blood in urine, urine tract infections, persistent headaches, and fatigue.

“Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial in managing and treating Bilharzia effectively,” said Provincial Government Spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela.

The rapid spread of this infection has raised serious concerns about health and safety in the affected communities.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to refrain from swimming in rivers, streams, or potentially contaminated water sources, to boil any drinking water before use, and parents to closely monitor their children for any symptoms of the disease and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms arise.

Residents to exercise extreme caution says government

Ndavhe said acting Premier Basikopo Makamu emphasised the importance of vigilance during this time.

“We urge all residents in the affected areas to exercise extreme caution. Avoid direct contact with potentially contaminated water sources, and seek medical attention if you or your loved ones exhibit any signs of illness. Our priority is to contain this outbreak and protect the health of our communities,” said Makamu.

All residents are assured by the government that efforts are in progress to address this health crisis.

“The safety and well-being of our communities remain our top priority. Regular updates will be provided as the situation develops,” it said.

