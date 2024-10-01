Marburg virus in Rwanda: No case in South Africa since 1975

Rwanda reported six deaths from Marburg virus on Monday with the number of cases and deaths increasing the following day.

The World Health Organisation has confirmed the first-ever outbreak of Marburg virus in Rwanda, but South Africa has not had a reported case of infection since the 1970s.

The central African country has since confirmed 27 cases resulting in nine deaths, with 18 patients still in isolation.

There have been no reports of the virus in neighbouring countries, as Rwanda hopes to contain the spread.

Haemorraghic fever

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed they have a collaboration with the Rwandan Biomedical Centre and that information on disease outbreaks is shared through multiple channels.

They added that only three cases of Marburg had ever been reported in South Africa, dating back to 1975 when a tourist in Johannesburg and two contacts contracted the virus.

ALSO READ: Mpox vaccines administered in Rwanda, first in Africa

Like Ebola, Marburg is a filovirus that causes hemorrhagic fever and has a high fatality rate.

Bloomberg reported that most of the Rwandan deaths have been healthcare workers from a Kigali ICU ward.

The Rwandan government has reportedly limited the number of funeral attendees to limit potential spread.

Senior NICD Communications Manager Vuyo Sabani confirmed the transmission type and symptoms to The Citizen.

“Human-to-human transmission of the Marburg virus is through direct contact with persons who have developed signs and symptoms of the disease.

“Early signs and symptoms may include, abrupt onset with high fever, severe headache and severe muscle ache,” confirmed Sabani.

He added that severe diarrhoea, abdominal pain, cramping, nausea and vomiting could begin on the third day, potentially lasting days.

Severe bleeding

“Patients may [then] develop severe haemorrhagic manifestations between five and seven days.

“This could include fresh blood in vomitus and faeces, often accompanied by bleeding from the nose, gums, and genitals,” Sabani explained.

ALSO READ: Health officials warn of rising German measles cases in South Africa

Marburg can also grab hold of the central nervous system, causing confusion and anger.

“In severe cases, death may occur between eight and nine days after symptom onset, usually preceded by severe blood loss and shock,” Sabani concluded.