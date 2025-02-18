Lifesaving heart surgery gives baby Oaheng a second chance to shine

A life-threatening defect threatened to steal Oaheng Twala’s future — until a team of medical heroes stepped in.

Thanks to life-saving heart surgery, little Oaheng Twala is now unstoppable. Picture: Supplied

At just six weeks old, Oaheng Twala’s tiny body turned blue. She struggled to breathe, bubbles foaming at her mouth. Her terrified parents rushed her to a hospital in Klerksdorp, where she was treated for a chest infection. But the real cause of her distress remained hidden.

“When Oaheng was about six weeks old, she suddenly turned blue, struggled to breathe, and had bubbles coming from her mouth. We were so frightened,” recalls her mother, Keabetswe Twala.

Once the infection cleared, doctors detected a heart murmur and dangerously low oxygen levels. Further testing confirmed every parent’s nightmare: Oaheng had a serious congenital heart defect.

Urgent surgery becomes a lifeline

For a time, her condition stabilised, but soon, reality struck. Oaheng needed surgery to close a hole between the upper two chambers of her heart, known as an atrial septal defect. Without it, her life was in danger.

“When we learnt of our daughter’s heart condition, everything fell apart,” Keabetswe remembers.

The need for specialised paediatric heart surgery in South Africa is overwhelming, says Mande Toubkin, general manager of Emergency, Trauma, Transplant, and Corporate Social Investment (CSI) at Netcare.

“When we learnt of Oaheng’s situation, her condition had worsened and required urgent intervention. We resolved to find a way to help her as soon as possible.”

Team of experts steps in to save Oaheng

Dr Mamaila Lebea, a paediatric cardiologist at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital, immediately sought assistance from the Netcare Foundation and the Maboneng Heart and Lung Institute to make the life-saving surgery possible.

Led by cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Erich Schürmann, a team of experts, including Dr Martin Myburgh, paediatric cardiologist Dr Janine Meares, anaesthetist Dr Edith Klebe, and cardiac perfusionist Mr Thulas Dladla, stepped up, offering their skills pro bono.

“If untreated, a hole in the septum the size of Oaheng’s can be debilitating and life-threatening,” Schürmann explained. “Fortunately, we were able to close the hole in her heart successfully, and her prognosis is bright.”

Dr Lebea adds, “This operation has transformed the course of Oaheng’s life and has given her the opportunity to thrive.”

Oaheng’s brave little heart is now beating stronger than ever. Picture: Supplied

A toddler with boundless energy

The surgery was a success. Now, Oaheng is unstoppable.

“She has healed so quickly, and she has been so active since the operation,” says Keabetswe. “She is fascinated by the world around her and plays with everything except her toys.”

Oaheng’s father, Kamohelo Twala, was overwhelmed with gratitude. “Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the incredible support and care the team provided for our daughter. This life-changing procedure has given her a brighter future, and we deeply appreciate the hard work, dedication, and kindness shown by everyone during her stay.”

A future full of possibilities

Since the surgery, Oaheng has become more talkative and has developed a strong appetite, especially for mashed potatoes and lasagna. She also has a newfound passion for trying on her mother’s shoes and handbags.

“Oaheng’s name means ‘to build,’ and now we can really see her interests and curiosity coming through,” Keabetswe says. “We are so grateful our daughter has the chance to build her life thanks to this procedure.”

