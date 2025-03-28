Trial date set for man accused of killing nurse outside Limpopo hospital

The man accused of shooting nurse Mumsy Seribishane outside Lebowakgomo Hospital will face multiple charges in the Polokwane High Court in August.

Fannie Malope Seribishane, 57, will face trial from August 4 to 8, 2025, for the brutal murder of a 52-year-old nurse at Lebowakgomo Hospital. Picture: X/@RSA_JCPS

A 57-year-old man will face trial in the Polokwane Division of the High Court in Limpopo from 4 to 8 August for the brutal murder of a 52-year-old nurse.

Mumsy Seribishane, a nurse, met her death while on her way to work at Lebowakgomo Hospital in Chuenespoort on 23 October 2024.

The nurse succumbed to the gunshot wounds she sustained next to the gate of the healthcare facility at around 5pm.

Nurse fatally shot outside Limpopo hospital

After the shooting, the local police opened a murder case, which was soon transferred to the provincial detectives for further investigation.

On 13 November 2024, members of the provincial tracking team, together with the murder and robbery unit, arrested Fannie Malope Seribishane at the Lebowakgomo policing area.

ALSO READ: Will review of public sector doctors working in private hospitals lead to better healthcare or brain drain?

Law enforcement executed an intelligence-driven operation and apprehended Seribishane.

During the arrest, officers found the suspect in possession of a police firearm with ammunition, which had been reported stolen at Seshego precinct in June 2024. They also seized a VW Golf 7 motor vehicle, which they believe was used in the commission of the crime.

Following his arrest, Seribishane opted not to apply for bail during his appearance.

Case moved to Polokwane High Court

On Thursday, the Limpopo Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit Investigation successfully secured the High Court dates for Seribishane from Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect was served with an indictment to appear in the Polokwane Division of the High Court in Limpopo from the 4 to 8 August 2025, facing charges of murder, domestic violence, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

ALSO READ: Male nurse accused of raping teen patient claims they were in love

When the nurse died, Limpopo MEC for Health Dieketseng Mashego described the incident as saddening.

“As a community, we must stand firm against violence, especially towards those who dedicate their lives to caring for others. Nurses are essential to our healthcare system, working tirelessly to serve the needs of patients and their families,” Mashego said.

The loss of this dedicated professional is not just a tragedy for her family but a loss for our entire healthcare community.”

Police investigations are continuing.