Measles outbreak: Cases on the rise in Limpopo

The number of measles outbreak cases has increased to 11 in the Greater Sekhukhune district in Limpopo.

This was announced by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), five or more cases of the disease, with dates of a rash onset occurring seven to 21 days apart that are epidemiologically linked, qualify as an outbreak.

The NICD said the last four cases were reported on 20 October.

Confirmed cases

“The ages of the confirmed cases ranged from 9 months to 24 years, with four males and four females.

“Three children were fully vaccinated. Six cases had unknown vaccination histories, and two children had not been vaccinated against the disease,” the NICD said.

One measles case was hospitalised, and another developed pneumonia without hospitalisation.

Public health response

The NICD said the Limpopo Province and Greater Sekhukhune District health officials have started public health response activities, with the support of the NICD and the WHO.

“These activities include evaluating medical records to identify missing cases, contact tracing, screening for suspected measles cases using the measles surveillance case definition, and collecting blood and throat swabs for diagnostic tests.”

Symptoms

The NICD said patients present with fever, rash, and one or more of the following symptoms:

Cough,

Red eyes, and

Runny nose.

Complications of measles include pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness, and death.

“Measles complications are severe in malnourished children and young infants under 2 years of age. Persons of any age who are not vaccinated can catch measles and develop the disease.”

Alerts

The NICD added that clinicians and caregivers should be on alert for anyone presenting measles symptoms and signs, and check children’s road-to-health booklets to ensure measles vaccinations are up to date.

“Vaccines are given routinely at 6 and 12 months of age. It is never too late to vaccinate against measles,” it said.

