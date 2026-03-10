Four bodies recovered after car swept away at overflowing Limpopo bridge

One of the occupants managed to escape from the vehicle and alerted the police.

Limpopo police have recovered four bodies following an incident in which a vehicle was swept away at an overflowing bridge at the Makotopong River between Madiga and Makotopong villages.

Officers in Sebayeng under the Capricorn District made the grim discovery on Monday.

Car swept away

According to police, five occupants were travelling in a blue Renault Kwid along the Madiga and Makotopong gravel road when the vehicle allegedly overturned at the overflowing bridge and was swept into the river on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said one of the occupants managed to escape from the vehicle and alerted the police and emergency personnel.

“The Provincial Search and Rescue team responded to the scene and conducted operations, during which the body of Lebapa Petrus Mochitele (27) of Madiga Village was recovered from the water on Sunday, 8 March 2026. EMS personnel certified him dead at the scene.

“Search operations continued on Monday, 9 March 2026, with the Saps Water Wing Unit, assisted by EMS Search and Rescue, Fire and Rescue Department, and the EMS helicopter. During the operation, the submerged vehicle was located, and three additional bodies were recovered,” Ledwaba said.

Deceased

The deceased were identified as 33-year-old Seobi Dikgale, 22-year-old Betty Makokoane (22), and 30-year-old Shellote Dikgale, all from Madiga Village.

Limopopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the efforts of the multi-disciplinary team who managed to recover some of the bodies in a two-day intense search to help the victims’ families find closure.

“My heart felt condolences to all the bereaved families.”

Police have opened an inquest docket, and investigations are continuing.

Floods

Limpopo has been lashed by heavy rains, causing flash floods and forcing the closure of schools.

The Limpopo provincial government is still reeling from the floods that swept away roads, bridges, houses, clinics, and other public infrastructure in December and January.

