NICD issues alert for Measles outbreak in Limpopo after three cases identified 

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has detected three cases of measles from two healthcare facilities in Limpopo.

Measles outbreak

The cases of the highly contagious viral infection of the respiratory system were identified in the Greater Sekhukhune District within the last 30 days.

A measles outbreak is classified as three laboratory-confirmed measles cases reported within 30 days in a district.

“The first two measles cases had the date of onset of 22 and 25 September 2022, and the third case was 2 October 2022. The measles cases were aged 11 years, one year and 11 months, respectively with two cases not vaccinated for measles and one case with unknown measles vaccination status,” the NICD said in a statement.

The NICD said a public health response investigation was needed to identify new measles cases and vaccination of the contacts to prevent the spread of the disease.

It said the Greater Sekhukhune District, with the support of the Limpopo Health Department, started measles case finding and vaccination targeting children between 6 months and 15 years.

“As of 7 October 2022, 2 052 children have been vaccinated in Fetakgomo Tubatse Municipality and Elias Motsoaledi Municipality where measles cases were detected. The National Institute for Communicable Disease is waiting for the updated report from Limpopo Province.”

The NICD has advised clinicians to be on the alert for measles cases, especially in Limpopo, as large measles outbreaks are occurring in sub-Saharan Africa.

Signs and symptoms of Measles

Measles presents with fever, malaise, cough, conjunctivitis and a runny nose. A maculopapular non-itchy, non-vesicular rash appears on the face, neck, trunk and limbs, usually on day four of the illness, according to the NICD.

“Other measles complications are pneumonia, scarring of the cornea (kerato-conjunctivitis), and rarely encephalitis.

“Measles is highly infectious and spreads rapidly from person to person. Persons of any age who are not vaccinated can catch measles and develop the disease.

“Clinicians and caregivers should check children’s road-to-health booklets to ensure measles vaccinations are up to date. Measles vaccines are given routinely at six and 12 months of age. It is never too late to vaccinate against measles.”

