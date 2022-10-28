Multi-billion-rand water project launched in Limpopo

Citizen Reporter

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu on Thursday launched the Olifants Management Model Programme (OMM) in Limpopo, which is estimated will cost R24 billion.

The programme was launched at the Ga-Malekana Tribal Authority, outside Burgersfort.

Private sector

The project is being launched with the help of the private sector. Companies involved in the programme include African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American Platinum, Assore, Corridor Resources, Cheetah Chrome, Glencore-Merafe, Implats, Ivanplats, Northam, Tameng. The companies will contribute equal amounts to fund the project.

The companies are involved in the project through the Lebalelo Water Users Association (LWUA).

The department’s spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said the programme is owed to their commitment to supply secure water to communities.

“The programme is meant to fast-track the potable and bulk raw water infrastructure with a view of ensuring that nearby communities and the surrounding mining, agriculture and other companies in Sekhukhune District, Polokwane and Mogalakwena Local Municipalities are supplied with adequate water by 2030,” said Ratau.

Inconsistent water supply

Most villages in Limpopo have not had consistent water supply for years, having to rely on inconsistent water tankers and buying bulk water.

During his keynote address at the launch, Mchunu said this project is a milestone in our democracy.

“This is a very good example of collective efforts, it is a three-dimensional partnership between government, private sector and more importantly the people of this area. This is a huge investment to the current and future generations, and it needs to be maintained,” said Mchunu.

The project will also ensure there is water supply to Mogalakwena by moving a portion of the Lebalelo scheme’s current supply from Flag Boshielo Dam to De Hoop Dam.

This in turn will develop reticulation and related infrastructure which will benefit 134 villages.

“Furthermore, this programme will address pressing water needs to approximately 380 000 people in the defined areas in the Limpopo province and will be able to create 42 000 jobs,” Mchunu said.

