Police arrest more suspects linked to Rachel Kutumela alleged insurance murders

Kutumela and other family members face allegations of orchestrating a R10 million fraud scheme.

Police have arrested more people linked to former Saps officer Rachel Kutumela over alleged insurance-related murders.

At least three people have been handcuffed so far in Limpopo on Tuesday morning. It is believed that another four will be arrested during the course of the operation.

Arrests

“Police will execute seven warrants of arrests in relation to a R10 million insurance murder for payout scheme today in Limpopo,” police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen.

“The arrests are linked to former police Sergeant Rachel Kutumela. All suspects are believed to have taken out life and funeral policies on 10 people who were later murdered. Three arrests have been made this morning. These include two brothers and a sangoma. More arrests are imminent.”

Kutumela arrest

Kutumela, a 43-year-old sergeant attached to a police station in Limpopo, was arrested on 11 October 2024 while on duty.

She has since been dismissed from the Saps.

According to Mathe, she allegedly began her killing spree in 2019.

Three other suspects, Kutumela’s sister, 47-year-old Anna Shokane, her 53-year-old brother, Leshweng Johannes Shokane (53), and her 23-year-old daughter, Florah Shokane, remain in custody following the denial of bail and ongoing court proceedings.

They face at least 30 charges, including nine counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Victims

Her alleged victims were known to her and came from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds, with some being disabled or mentally challenged.

“She would take out life and funeral policies on their behalf, making herself the beneficiary,” said Mathe.

“She is currently linked to about six insurance-related murders, and evidence shows she has pocketed at least R10 million.”

Court

During court proceedings in November, the alleged insurance killer explained that she began insuring her family members after joining the police force. This is after witnessing her mother’s financial struggles at a young age.

The State has accused Kutumela of killing Sydney Noko Montja, Joyce Tsela Malesa, Navel Kutumela, Maphari Ephraim Chosi, Jacob Petrus Seakamela and Phuthi Martin Mothata between 2019 and 2024.

The alleged insurance killer is accused of taking out funeral and life insurance policies on several family members for her benefit.

