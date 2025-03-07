Music shapes more than just feelings

Listening at certain frequencies can shape your health.

Music can shape more than just emotion in humans. Picture Supplied.

Music is the universal language of the soul. There is no doubt about that. It takes our emotions for a ride – from joyous celebrations to reflection and everything in between.

But if music can do all that, could it also shape how we think, feel, and behave?

It all sounds very conspiratorial, but energy healer Pravitha Naidoo suggested it may be true.

She said that she had noticed a shift in the tone of the music and that it had changed over time.

“Originally, music like classical music was tuned to a frequency of 432 Herz (Hz). This frequency resonates naturally with the human biofield,” she said. “But somewhere along the line, specifically in the 20th century, there was a shift to 440Hz. That frequency is not naturally harmonious to the body.”

She added that some people believe it was an intentional change that created discord in society.

Shift in frequency with rock and roll

The shift was the birth of rock and roll. Some musicologists, said Naidoo, argue that the standardisation of 440Hz was a practical move for the music industry, but others suggest it has had unintended consequences on human psychology.

Naidoo pointed to studies indicating that exposure to harmonious frequencies can improve mood and well-being.

“When we listen to 432Hz, our body resonates with it. There is calm, coherence, and even physiological healing. But with 440Hz, we see an increase in stress, anxiety, and even aggression.”

The sexual revolution rock spawned, then punk, the Janis Joplin and Woodstock era, the New Romantics and in-between all of this, hard rock, goth and indie music. Naidoo said it’s all at a disruptive frequency and helped usher in social change.

“If you look at music from different eras, you’ll see patterns. Classical music, jazz, and older forms of music were rich in natural harmonics.

“Today, we have mass-produced, synthesised music that often lacks those harmonic elements. More concerning is that much of modern pop, hip-hop, and electronic music is engineered to generate excitement and stimulation rather than balance and calm.”

Aggressive music can cause discord

Psychologist and Esoteric healer at Heavenly Healing in Benoni, Anne Marie Viviers said that when people consistently listen to music with aggressive or discordant tones, their nervous system adapts accordingly.

“The brain is highly responsive to sound waves, which can either enhance cognitive function or contribute to emotional instability,” she said.

“Lower frequencies, such as 432Hz, can help induce relaxation and coherence in brain activity, while higher frequencies, particularly those unnatural to the body’s resonance, may induce stress responses.”

She added that exposure to dissonant frequencies could contribute to sleep disturbances, anxiety, and even depressive symptoms over time.

Naidoo added that when people are in disharmony, they seek escape and this is often through material consumption, drugs, or other distractions.

“A content person is difficult to control, but an anxious one will look for relief in all the wrong places,” she said.

It’s not woo-woo, it’s science

In 2010, a study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine found that exposure to 432Hz music significantly lowered blood pressure and heart rate compared to 440Hz music.

Other research has suggested that certain frequencies, such as 528Hz, also called the ‘love frequency’ because it resonates with emotions, may have a positive impact on DNA repair and overall wellness.

“Even Einstein said that the future of medicine would be energy medicine,” Naidoo said. “This isn’t woo-woo, this is physics. Sound creates vibrations, and vibrations impact matter. It’s that simple.”

“If people knew what was happening at a vibrational level, they might start choosing their music more consciously,” Naidoo shared. “It’s not about abandoning modern music. It’s about understanding what certain frequencies do to us and using that knowledge to make better choices.”

Jonathan Birin, a wedding singer and sound engineer at JB Recording Studios, agreed that sound frequency in music plays a significant role.

He said that this occurs not just in everyday listening but in shaping experiences at events.

“Sound frequency doesn’t just impact music production; it influences the entire atmosphere of an event,” he said.

“In weddings, for example, choosing the right tones can set the mood and enhance emotional connections. When I work with couples on song selection, I always consider how the frequency of a track can create warmth, connection, and even joy.”

Intentional sound-scaping

Birrin also added that sound engineers have to make intentional choices about tuning in the studio.

“When we produce music, we are essentially sculpting sound. The frequency of a track can change its emotional impact entirely. Songs tuned to 432Hz tend to feel fuller and more harmonious, while 440Hz can create a sharper, more aggressive sound. It’s not just a technicality,” he said.

“It’s about how people respond emotionally and even physiologically to what they hear.”

The ancient Greeks, particularly Pythagoras, studied the mathematical relationships of musical harmonics, believing certain tones held divine properties.

“The monks have been using perfect fifths for centuries, and they barely ever get sick,” Naidoo said.

“That’s not a coincidence. Chanting, sound bowls, and gongs have all been used as healing modalities across cultures, because sound is creation, and creation is energy.”

A perfect fifth is a musical interval where the second note used is seven semitones above the first, creating a naturally harmonious and balanced sound. The C to G pairing is a perfect example of that, Naidoo said.

