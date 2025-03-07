City of Tshwane launches probe into allegations of corruption against deputy mayor Eugene Modise

The City of Tshwane says it notes the allegations made by the former MMC for Finance in Tshwane regarding an alleged conflict of interest.

DA shadow MEC for Health in Gauteng, Jack Bloom says he is shocked that a company linked to the deputy mayor of Tshwane, Eugene Modise, had received R49 million from the Gauteng health department.

Bloom said a written reply by Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature revealed that Triotic Protection Services was awarded a R49 million contract on 5 May last year to guard five clinics in the Tshwane area and the office of the MEC.

Is Modise still benefiting from government?

“Although Modise stepped down as director of Triotic shortly after becoming a councillor in 2023, the registered company address is a property owned by his mother, Nelly Modise. Furthermore, Neo Mafodi, the company’s HR [human resources] manager turned director, is allegedly the mother of Modise’s child.” Bloom said.

According to Bloom, the DA in Tshwane has pushed for a forensic investigation into whether Modise benefits from the city’s R300 million a year security tender.

“Triotic is on the city’s panel of watchman services, even though the auditor-general flagged their appointment as a limitation,” Bloom said.

Tax clearance and irregular appointment

Bloom said another red flag is that South African Revenue Services (Sars) secured a judgement against Triotic for R59 million of tax owed over five years.

“This raises questions about their tax clearance certificate. Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya has now acted on the DA’s demand for an investigation into her Deputy Mayor,” he said.

He said it is suspicious that this firm was chosen to guard the MEC’s office, even though Triotic does not have a tax clearance.

“The DA Gauteng will closely monitor the Tshwane probe into Triotic and will push for an independent investigation of its contracts at [the] provincial level as well.”

City of Tshwane responds

In response, Moya said it should be noted that the contract in question was awarded during the 2016/17 financial year — under a previous administration and long before Modise assumed office as a councillor in February 2023.

“While I have accepted the deputy executive mayor’s submission, the city will commission an independent investigation to address these allegations thoroughly.

“The deputy executive mayor is in full support of such an investigation,” she said.

