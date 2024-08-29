Health officials warn of rising German measles cases in South Africa

German measles cases are increasing in Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. Parents are urged to ensure children's vaccinations are up to date.

South Africa is experiencing an increase in German measles in various parts of Gauteng, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

German measles, medically known as rubella, is an infectious disease caused by the rubella virus.

“It is usually a mild disease in children and adults but can have serious consequences in pregnant women by infecting their unborn babies and causing congenital rubella syndrome,” the Department of Health said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Rising German measles cases in four provinces

The department said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has alerted it of notable rising numbers of cases in some provinces.

According to the NICD’s August measles and rubella monthly surveillance report, from week one to week 33 of 2024, 2,059 laboratory-confirmed German measles cases have been reported.

The Western Cape reported 763 cases, the Eastern Cape reported 513 cases, while the Northern Cape and Gauteng reported 214 and 371 cases, respectively.

“Rubella circulation had increased in Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Northern Cape provinces in recent epidemiological weeks, with sustained circulation in Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape provinces,” the report released on Tuesday said.

The institute said in Gauteng, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape provinces, all districts are affected.

Affected districts

In the Northern Cape, four districts are affected: Pixley Ka Seeme, Namakwa, Frances Baard, and ZF Mgcawu.

In KwaZulu-Natal, one district is mostly affected, namely Uthukela, while sporadic cases have been reported among other districts.

In light of the increasing cases, the department has urged parents and caregivers to make sure their children are up to date with their vaccination schedule.

According to the department, the disease mainly spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and can also be transmitted from mother to foetus during pregnancy.

“It generally causes a mild illness in children and adults, characterised by a low-grade fever, rash, and sometimes joint pain,” the department said.

Northern Cape school closures

“It can lead to congenital rubella syndrome in the foetus, resulting in death, miscarriages, stillbirth, or severe birth defects in infants.”

In recent weeks, the department has received enquiries following the closure of schools in the North Cape after cases were detected among pupils.

It said that although measures to prevent further spread of German measles are recommended, school closures should only be implemented as a last resort.

“Children who develop symptoms (including nausea, sore throat, red eyes, and swollen lymph nodes in the neck) compatible with rubella should be treated symptomatically and remain away from school until they recover,” the department said.

Measles-rubella vaccine roll-out

“All suspected rubella cases should be reported to the nearest health facility or healthcare provider, who will then notify the Department using the Notifiable Medical Conditions reporting platforms.

The department is also currently rolling out a measles-rubella vaccine as part of the Expanded Programme of Immunisation.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, The Citizen reported that the West Rand District Health Services in Gauteng dispelled rumours that there is rubella in the West Rand after an increase in pupils presenting with a “suspicious” rash.

The district said there was an increase in instances reported from schools of pupils presenting with a suspicious rash that spreads quickly in the school’s setting.