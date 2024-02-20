No proof that Covid-19 vaccines are causing deaths, says Department of Health

Health department has urged the public to refrain from taking the Nature's Choice Activated Charcoal as a preventive measure against death from the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Department of Health has refuted the claims made in a misleading voice note circulating on social media platforms, which falsely suggests that people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine are succumbing to its effects.

It has also warned against the use of a nonprescription elixir from the brand Nature’s Choice Activated Charcoal as a solution to prevent such deaths.

Fake news about Covid-19 vaccine

The department emphasises that apart from the three people reported to have died last year, there is no proof that Covid-19 vaccines are causing deaths.

Therefore, the claims made in the voice note are misleading and should be ignored.

“The voice note has the potential to cause significant confusion, anger, and anxiety, especially among those who lost their loved ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines are now claiming lives,” said the department.

Additionally, the health sector instructed the public to refrain from taking the Nature’s Choice Activated Charcoal as a preventive measure against death from the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the department, the product is not registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), which is responsible for ensuring and managing the safety, efficacy, and quality of all medicines distributed in the country.

Concerns about Activated Charcoal and Over-the-Counter Products

Activated charcoal is commonly used after excessively drinking alcohol, the consumption of poison and in some cases it is most useful for relieving gas.

The department especially warned the public on medication about using active charcoal stating that the active ingredient in the medication causes its effectiveness to diminish.

“Abuse of activated charcoal may also interfere with absorption of nutrients in the diet. The department advises the public to use any over-the-counter and unscheduled health products with caution, and on advice of a registered health professional.”

