Officials pestered for electric transformer oil to ‘cure arthritis’

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment has urged municipal officials to refrain from selling or giving transformer oil to the public, after pleas from community members.

The department said public engagements had revealed that many communities believe the oil can treat rheumatic arthritis.

“This has led to requests being made to municipal officials for access to transformer oil, some of which can be contaminated with Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs).

“The department strongly warns against this practice and calls on municipal officials to refrain from supplying transformer oil to members of the public,” the department said on Friday.

PCBs are toxic chemicals that pose serious risks to human health and the environment.

The oil is widely used as coolants in electric transformers and capacitors, hydraulic systems, and other industrial applications.

Production banned

The department said that PCB production was banned decades ago in many countries due to their toxic effects on human health and the environment, but they remain a persistent threat in older equipment and at contaminated sites.

“Studies have shown that PCBs have a potential to cause a variety of adverse effects on both human health and the environment. They are considered possible human carcinogens and are linked to various health issues, including immune, reproductive, neurological, and endocrine system problems,” the department said.

In 2014, South Africa gazetted the Regulations to phase out the use of PCBs and PCB-contaminated materials (PCB Regulations) and is supporting municipalities in eliminating PCB use in their equipment.

