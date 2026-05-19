Seasons change, and so should your skincare routine. Here's why autumn can wreck your skin if you do not take care.

There used to be an advert on television showing a troop of legionnaires trudging through a snowstorm, singing “hands, knees, face and elbows lalalalala” while clutching tins of moisturiser like their lives depended on it.

Silly as it was, the message stuck because it carried a truth most people discover every year the hard way.

Summer scorches skin, but winter strips it raw. One season leaves you sunburnt, while the other leaves you looking like a piece of leather.

South Africans often underestimate autumn because it does not arrive with frozen lawns and ice-skateable bird baths.

Instead, it sneaks in through dry mornings, colder evenings, and heaters that depend on Eskom’s zero-load-shedding record for a year. Then, too, people suddenly notice their skin feels tight, rough, and irritated despite using the exact same products that worked perfectly a few weeks earlier.

Biomedical Scientist Dr Judey Pretorius said many people fail to adjust their skincare routines when the weather changes, even though skin reacts directly to the environment around it.

“Autumn in South Africa brings a noticeable change in weather patterns, with reduced humidity, cooler breezes, and shorter days. These seasonal changes can disrupt the skin’s natural balance, often leading to dryness, irritation, and a lacklustre complexion if not managed thoughtfully,” she said.

Biomedical scientist Dr Judey Pretorius. Picture: Supplied

Seasonal change disrupts the skin’s balance

Many people continue attacking their faces with the same foaming cleansers they used during humid summer months without realising colder weather demands something somewhat gentler.

Dr Pretorius shared that cream-based cleansers are often better suited to autumn because they help retain moisture rather than further strip the skin. Richer moisturisers also become increasingly important once dry air begins to pull moisture from the skin faster than it can be replaced.

“As humidity drops and temperatures fall, your skin may experience dryness, dullness, and increased sensitivity,” she said.

Dry indoor air can worsen the problem dramatically. Heaters and air conditioners remove moisture from already dry environments, leaving skin irritated.

Dr Pretorius recommended using humidifiers where possible, or even placing bowls of water indoors or near heating devices, to help counteract the dryness caused by heating systems.

Skincare habits also tend to become lazy once summer disappears, she said. Sunscreen often gets abandoned because costumes and beach umbrellas get locked away.

This is despite ultraviolet exposure remaining a problem throughout autumn.

“UV exposure remains a risk even as temperatures drop,” she said. High-altitude areas like Joburg and other areas around Gauteng remain particularly harsh on skin, even during the cooler months.

Daily sunscreen use remains necessary regardless of whether the weather feels hot enough to justify it.

Look after your skin in autumn. Picture: Supplied

Never pack away sunscreen

Trying to rescue dry skin by scrubbing it aggressively may also be making matters worse. Dr Pretorius advised against harsh exfoliation during autumn, recommending gentler chemical exfoliants used sparingly to remove flaky skin without causing irritation.

South Africa’s varied climate conditions also mean there is no universal skincare formula. Someone living along the coast may need an entirely different routine from somebody waking up to Highveld mornings dry enough to turn lips into cracked masonry.

“Healthy skin is about adapting to your environment. A few simple changes can help you keep your skin comfortable and glowing right through autumn,” Dr Pretorius said.