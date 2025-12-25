Prince Kaybee opens up about how his mother died, urges people to ‘eat less’

The DJ said he shared his experience to raise awareness, not to target people struggling with weight problems.

Musician Prince Kaybee has urged people to be mindful of their weight as they grow older, opening up about his mother’s illness, which led to her passing.

In a recent post on X, he said his mother suffered from severe joint and spinal problems due to her weight.

“My mother died because she was overweight, all her joints were gone,” he wrote.

He said her condition worsened over time and affected her mobility.

“What was severe was her intervertebral discs. They were damaged to a point she couldn’t walk. Her spine from the X-ray looked horrible. There were other complications, but I believe if she was not overweight, we could’ve saved her,” he added.

ALSO READ: ‘You were a sacrificial lamb’: Somizi and other celebs rally behind Minnie Dlamini amid SIU probe

Raising awareness

Kaybee said he was sharing his experience to raise awareness, not to target people struggling with weight problems.

“This is not a headshot for people struggling with weight. I’m just sharing information that might help,” he wrote.

He urged people to be mindful of weight as they age.

“Your joints get weaker as you age. It doesn’t help if you gain weight as you age. You risk not being able to carry yourself,” he said.

Prince Kaybee on coping with grief

Kaybee previously opened up about how his mother’s passing affected him.

“I have lost the oldest person [who] loved me through all my flaws. The only person I could share anything with without being judged. But guess what, she is dead,” he said.

He added that he was saddened by the way she passed and is still struggling to come to terms with her death.

“And for some reason, there’s a God that is all-powerful and capable of everything and anything, orchestrating all this as part of his plan. If she had to die, let her die, but not like this—not to a point where she can’t speak or hold her own hand up,” he said.

NOW READ: Banyana Banyana star Andile Dlamini ties the knot [PICS]