R100 million Virgin Active Wellness playground just opened in Cape Town’s Green Point

Luxury fitness now comes with a R100 million price tag.

There are gyms, and then there are lifestyle destinations. This week, Virgin Active officially blurred the line between the two.

It did so by opening its R100 million-plus Collection Country Club in Green Point, Cape Town.

Spanning an impressive 5 500m2, the new club signals a bold evolution in how South Africans experience wellness.

More than just a place to lift weights or clock in cardio, the space was designed as an all-in-one ecosystem.

In this space, movement, recovery, nutrition and social connection coexist seamlessly.

From the moment members walk in, the scale is unmistakable.

A redesigned-training floor anchors the space. It includes expanded strength and conditioning zones, sleek cardio areas and personalised coaching options tailored to individual fitness goals.

The aesthetic leans premium and polished, echoing global wellness trends, while keeping a distinctly local energy.

Five dedicated studios further elevate the offering.

Members can move between pilates, heated yoga, boxing sessions, high-intensity interval training, immersive-cycling classes, and restorative sound experiences.

Each studio has been curated to deliver both performance and presence.

As a result, members are encouraged to treat exercise as a ritual rather than a routine.

Swimming takes centre stage at the club’s upgraded 25-metre pool. This pool now serves as the home of the Virgin Active Chad Le Clos Swim Academy.

In collaboration with Olympic gold medallist, Chad le Clos, the academy offers structured coaching for swimmers at every level.

These include beginners finding their rhythm, as well as competitive athletes sharpening their edge.

But what truly sets this R100 million investment apart is its emphasis on recovery.

Sauna and steam rooms sit alongside hot-and-cold therapy pools, cryotherapy lounges, and advanced-muscle treatment technology.

The message is clear. Restoration is as important as repetition.

Beyond the indoor facilities, the outdoor amenities add a lifestyle layer that feels almost resort-like.

Padel courts, tennis facilities, pickleball areas, a dedicated Hyrox training zone, and an outdoor pool transform the club.

Due to these features, it becomes a social and sporting playground.

Health professionals, including physiotherapists, biokineticists and nutrition specialists, are available on site, reinforcing the club’s holistic approach.

Longevity treatments such as body composition scans and light therapy sessions further expand the wellness experience.

For those blending business with balance, co-working spaces and a health-focused café complete the offering.

This allows them to train, refuel and work without leaving the premises.

The Green Point launch forms part of a broader national expansion strategy. In addition, more high-end developments are planned across South Africa in the year ahead.